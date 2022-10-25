Liz Truss leaves Downing Street as Britain 'battles through a storm'

Liz Truss left 10 Downing Street with a defiant message that "brighter days lie ahead" on Monday as her premiership ended after 49 chaotic days.

Ms Truss gave a farewell speech in Downing Street before leaving for Buckingham Palace to formally offer her resignation to King Charles III.

She left with a warning that her drive for economic growth could not be postponed forever, even after a vast package of tax cuts blew up her premiership.

"We simply cannot afford to be a low-growth country where the govt takes up an increasing share of our national wealth," she said.

"Our country continues to battle through a storm, but I believe in Britain, I believe in the British people, and I know that brighter days lie ahead."

Ms Truss was flanked by her husband Hugh O'Leary and her teenage daughters, Frances and Liberty, in her final appearance as prime minister.

Like Boris Johnson before her, she turned to ancient Rome for inspiration in her final speech, quoting the philosopher Seneca: "It is not because things are difficult that we do not dare. It is because we do not dare that they are difficult.”

