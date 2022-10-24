Rishi Sunak to be UK prime minister after Penny Mordaunt pulls out of race

Rishi Sunak will be Britain’s next prime minister after his last remaining rival Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race.

Mr Sunak was elected Conservative Party leader after winning the backing of a majority of Tory MPs.

He was the only candidate left standing after Ms Mordaunt pulled out moments before the deadline for nominations.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson called off his comeback bid on Sunday.

Mr Sunak, 42, will be appointed prime minister by King Charles III after Liz Truss formally tenders her resignation.

Born in Britain to an Indian family, he will be Britain’s first Hindu prime minister, and the youngest for more than 200 years.

"This decision is a historic one and shows, once again, the diversity and talent of our party. Rishi has my full support," Ms Mordaunt said as she conceded defeat.

Tory MPs were urged to unite behind Mr Sunak after weeks of party warfare that dragged the Conservatives down to their worst poll ratings since the 1990s.

"We face huge challenges, but he has the skill and experience to bring the stability we need," said former cabinet minister Sajid Javid.

Party rulemaker Graham Brady said only one valid nomination, for Mr Sunak, was received before the deadline.

He did not reveal whether Ms Mordaunt would have had the 100 nominations from MPs needed to force a ballot. But her allies said she had about 90, while Mr Sunak had almost 200.

Ms Mordaunt's withdrawal means the leadership question will not be put to the grassroots Tory membership.

Members chose Ms Truss over Mr Sunak in the summer contest to succeed Mr Johnson, but her premiership imploded in 45 days after a botched mini-budget.

The race to replace Ms Truss was compressed into a matter of days so that the new prime minister could quickly take charge of Britain's economic crisis.

Mr Sunak, a former chancellor of the exchequer, had touted his experience to MPs in guiding the economy through the coronavirus pandemic.

Supporters said his economic plans were vindicated after he warned against the tax cuts that backfired on Ms Truss.

His victory had appeared all but certain after Mr Johnson withdrew from consideration on Sunday.

He claimed he had the 100 supporters needed to advance but conceded he would struggle to govern a party divided over his legacy.

Mr Johnson was forced out in July after a succession of scandals wore down the patience of voters, MPs and ultimately his own ministers.

This is a developing story

