Rishi Sunak in pole position to be next PM after Johnson pulls out

Rishi Sunak looked set to become Britain's next prime minister after Boris Johnson withdrew from the contest on Sunday, saying that he had enough support to make the final ballot but the country and Conservative Party needed unity.

Mr Johnson's withdrawal paves the way for his arch-rival, Mr Sunak, to become prime minister, possibly as soon as Monday

He would replace Liz Truss. who was forced to resign after she launched an economic programme that caused turmoil on financial markets.

According to the rules of the accelerated contest, if only one candidate secures the backing of 100 Conservative politicians, they will be named prime minister.

If two candidates pass the threshold, they will go to a vote of the party membership, with the winner announced on Friday.

That is days before Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is due to detail the state of the country's finances on October 31.

That raised concerns that Mr Johnson would return to Downing Street with the backing of the party members, and not a majority of politicians in parliament.

The BBC says Mr Sunak has the backing of almost 150 MPs so far.

One Sunak supporter said his main reaction was relief because if Mr Johnson had won, the "party would have torn itself apart".

Another Conservative member, Lucy Allan, said on Twitter: "I backed Boris for PM but I think he has done the right thing for the country."

Mr Sunak, 42, a former finance minister, earlier confirmed that he would enter the ballot.

He made his announcement on Twitter on Sunday, declaring that the UK was “a great country but we face a profound economic crisis".

The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis.



That’s why I am standing to be Leader of the Conservative Party and your next Prime Minister.



“That’s why I am standing to be leader of the Conservative Party and your next prime minister,” he said.

“I want to fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country.”

Mr Sunak sought to use his experience as chancellor during the Covid-19 pandemic as the platform for his bid.

“I served as your chancellor, helping to steer our economy through the toughest of times,” he said.

“The challenges we face now are even greater. But the opportunities, if we make the right choice, are phenomenal.

“I have the track record of delivery, a clear plan to fix the biggest problems we face and I will deliver on the promise of the 2019 manifesto.

“There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead and I will work day in and day out to get the job done.

“I am asking you for the opportunity to help fix our problems. To lead our party and country forwards towards the next general election, confident in our record, firm in our convictions and ready to lead again.”

Suella Braverman, whose resignation as home secretary last week helped to bring on the contest to replace Ms Truss as party chief and prime minister, endorsed Mr Sunak.

“We, as a party, need to change,” Ms Braverman wrote in The Telegraph. “We need to provide leadership, stability and confidence to the British people.”

Whoever wins will face the task of trying to bring unity to a party that has been through months of upheaval and public infighting.

Ms Truss took office after a leadership battle with Mr Sunak that descended at times into public slanging matches, and which was sparked by the departure of Mr Johnson as premier after scandals.

Economic challenges have combined with inflation at four-decade highs and a widening cost-of-living crisis as people face rising energy bills.

Investors are likely to sell the pound and gilts if Ms Mordaunt wins, while a Sunak victory would probably support UK assets for a while because he is regarded as having a better understanding of what the country needs to balance the books.