Liz Truss says she was relieved when resigning as UK's prime minister

Liz Truss told Downing Street staff she was “relieved it’s over” as she prepared to resign amid a storm of political chaos, it has been claimed.

The prime minister will this week walk out of No 10 Downing Street with a record as Britain’s shortest-serving leader.

Her brief tenure has been marred by the fallout from her mini-budget, humiliating U-turns and a stark lack of stability.

Ms Truss spent her final weekend as prime minister at Chequers, the Buckinghamshire manor used by sitting leaders and their guests.

The prime minister’s staff are said to have grown emotional as they watched her prepare her resignation speech last Thursday.

A source quoted in The Mail on Sunday said Ms Truss reassured them she was not bitter about the end of her leadership.

“Don't worry, I'm relieved it's over,” she reportedly told them, before adding: "At least I've been prime minister.”

Ms Truss became the third female prime minister of the UK when she was sworn in by Queen Elizabeth II on September 6. Two days later the monarch died.

While Ms Truss will remain as an MP, it is unlikely she will be given a job in her successor’s Cabinet anytime soon.

It is convention that the outgoing prime minister announces a resignation honours list, but it remains unclear whether she will do so given the short length of her service.

Boris Johnson's list is yet to be released.

A reform campaigner said any plans for Ms Truss to dish out honours would be a “reward for failure”.

“A seat in the House of Lords should not be a reward for failure,” Willie Sullivan, of the Electoral Reform Society campaign group, said.

“It’s a lifetime appointment to make our laws, not a gift to be handed out by a prime minister as they head out the door.

“If Liz Truss chooses to pack the Lords with new peers on leaving office, it will only further damage Westminster’s legitimacy at a time when public faith in politics is already stretched to the limit.”

There are currently about 800 members of the House of Lords, the upper chamber of Britain’s Parliament. The majority of these are life peers.

It is tradition for departing prime ministers to create new life peerages, but as these are often handed to political staff and former advisers, they are rarely without controversy.

Mr Sullivan called for a “smaller, elected House of Lords, where lawmakers are chosen by the people they serve not hand-picked by the prime minister of the day”.

“It’s time to end this farce and deliver the democratic second chamber our country needs,” he said.

