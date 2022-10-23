London police launch murder probe after woman stabbed to death

Police in London have launched a murder investigation after two women were stabbed, one fatally.

The victims were found by officers at a residential address in Windmill Lane in the east London borough of Newham at around 3.35am on Sunday.

One of the women, in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

Read more UK police called to reports of three people stabbed in central London

The second woman, in her 30s, was rushed to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers are searching for a man they believe was known to both women prior to the attack.