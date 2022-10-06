UK police called to reports of three people stabbed in central London

Incident happened near Liverpool Street Station, City of London police say

The triple stabbing happened on Bishopsgate in the City of London, police said. PA
Neil Murphy
Oct 06, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Three people have been stabbed in an incident in central London, police said on Thursday.

City of London Police officers and London Ambulance Service paramedics attended the scene in Bishopsgate, near Liverpool Street Station, on Thursday morning.

A spokeswoman for the force said the incident was being treated as a suspected robbery and was not being treated as terror-related.

READ MORE
Former police chief says UK financial crime too great for 'public purse'

A City of London Police statement said: “We received reports of three stabbings and a person pushed to the floor on Bishopsgate at 9.46am and officers arrived at the scene at 9.51am.

“Three victims were taken by LAS to a nearby hospital to be treated.

“This is an ongoing situation, but is not being treated as terror-related.”

Footage on social media showed several emergency service vehicles on the road outside the 22 Bishopsgate skyscraper.

Officers have set up a cordon in the area.

Updated: October 06, 2022, 11:23 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL