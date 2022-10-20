Iran imposes sanctions on UK organisations and people

Iran imposed sanctions on British institutions and people on Wednesday after the UK blacklisted the country's morality police amid protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, the Foreign Ministry said.

Britain's National Cyber Security Centre and the Government Communications Headquarters, known as the GCHQ, are among the seven institutions listed.

Tehran said their actions "led to riots, violence and terrorist acts against the Iranian nation".

Iran has been rocked by protests since Amini, 22, died on September 16, three days after she was arrested by "morality police" in Tehran for allegedly breaching the country's strict dress code for women.

The street violence has led to dozens of deaths, mostly among protesters but also among the security troops, and hundreds of demonstrators have been arrested.

The 16 organisations and people were under sanctions for "their deliberate actions in supporting terrorism and terrorist groups, promoting and inciting terrorism, spreading violence and hatred, and violating human rights", Iran's Foreign Ministry said.

BBC Persian and Iran International, two Farsi-speaking channels based in the UK and considered "hostile" by Tehran, were also blacklisted.

The nine people listed include Conservative members of Parliament Thomas Tugendhat, Minister of State for Security, and Bob Blackman.

Sanctions include a visa ban and the seizure of any "property and assets" in Iran.

The US, Britain and Canada have already announced sanctions against Iran over rights breaches.

The UK penalised the morality police and security officials on October 10.

The EU on Monday imposed sanctions on 11 Iranian people and four entities for the way in which they dealt with the month-long demonstrations.

