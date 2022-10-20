Iran hit with new EU sanctions over drone deliveries to Russia

EU members have agreed on new sanctions against Iran over its supply of drones to Russia for use in Ukraine, a few days after announcing a package of sanctions on Iran for human rights offences.

“After 3 days of talks, EU ambassadors agreed on measures against entities supplying Iranian drones that hit Ukraine,” the Czech presidency of the EU said in a tweet on Thursday.

#COREPERII | ✅ #Iran #sanctions in record time! After 3 days of talks, EU ambassadors agreed on measures against entities supplying Iranian drones that hit #Ukraine. Written procedure is over, sanctions come into force this afternoon on publication in the Off. Journal. #EU2022CZ pic.twitter.com/Fjqaqz7mfj — EU2022_CZ (@EU2022_CZ) October 20, 2022

“EU states decided to freeze the assets of three individuals and one entity responsible for drone deliveries [and are] also prepared to extend sanctions to four more Iranian entities that already featured in a previous sanctions list.”

A press representative for the Czech presidency told The National that the identities of the affected people and entities would be made public when sanctions come into force this afternoon and are published in the official journal.

Reports of a transfer of Iranian drones to Russia surfaced in August and Ukraine has published pictures in the past weeks of the wreckage of Iranian-made Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles, which have been called “kamikaze” drones because they explode on impact.

Ukrainian authorities, which claimed to have shot down more than 220 Iranian-made drones in little more than a month, have linked their use to civilians deaths.

In an interview with The National, a senior US State Department official on Thursday described their use as “truly unacceptable”.

A senior EU official told reporters on Wednesday that the EU had gathered sufficient evidence of Russia's use of Iranian drones despite Iran's denials.

The EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday that such evidence was provided by “the relevant intelligence services, including Ukrainian intelligence services”.

There have been further reports in the media of Iran sending drone trainers to Russian-occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said he did not trust Iran's rejection of such accusations. He described the alleged transfer of drones to Russia as “blood money”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leads a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine, on September 30, 2022. AP

“They publicly denied all that, saying that 'we didn't sell anything', but here we see. Hundreds of strikes at Ukraine, at the capital, at civil infrastructure, at schools, nearby the university, at the university,” he told Canada's CTV Television Network in an interview.

Russia has reportedly recently switched to using relatively cheap Iran-made drones after failing to take control of the Ukrainian skies. Ukraine has managed to destroy at least 60 Russian military aircraft since the start of the war.

The prices of Shahed-136 drones vary between €20,000 and €50,000 ($19,604 and $49,011), which is considerably cheaper than some of the more sophisticated weapons from Russia's own arsenals.

Modern cruise missiles and hypersonic ballistic missiles cost millions of euros, said Rafael Loss, co-ordinator of pan-European data projects at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

“This particular kind of Iranian drone can hit stationary targets like residential buildings or power plants, but moving targets like manoeuvring forces are more difficult to strike with them,” Mr Loss told The National.

“For close air support you still need piloted aircraft by and large.”

Iran is also reportedly planning to send surface-to-surface missiles to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine. A European diplomat told reporters on Wednesday that discussions about the potential transfers of missiles were not on the table.

Iran’s supply of drones to Russia contravenes UN Security Council Resolution 2231, a US State Department spokesman said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the EU imposed sanctions on 11 Iranians and four Iranian entities, including the country's morality police and its law enforcement forces, after weeks of brutal repression against protesters.

Human rights groups have reported that at least 200 protesters have been killed.