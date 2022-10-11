First funerals held for victims of Donegal petrol station explosion

The first funeral for a victim of the County Donegal petrol station explosion has taken place in the village devastated by the tragedy.

Mass was held for fashion designer Jessica Gallagher, 24, who had been due to start a new job on Monday, in St Michael's Church, Creeslough.

Ten people, aged from five to 59, were killed in the disaster on Friday in the Irish village with an official population of only 393.

A second funeral will take place St Michael's Church later on Tuesday for Martin McGill, 49, who was originally from Scotland.

Father John Joe Duffy, who will preside at many of the Creeslough funerals, said he was struggling to find words to encapsulate the enormity of the tragedy.

Before the first mass, he said: “It is nothing we could ever have imagined, nor could any community have imagined.

Father John Joe Duffy, second left, watches as the coffin of Jessica Gallagher is carried into church. PA

“There are no words. I'm trying to find words this morning. I am one of the locals here, I am one of the people, I am ordinary, I may wear this collar but I am ordinary, I am struggling to find words. Maybe words will find me this morning.

“I went there to reflect at the scene, I saw a little photograph that somebody had placed among the flowers of a dog who was sitting on stones looking out from a doorway on to a brighter sky.

“So, all that we can pray for is that, through the help of everyone, that the families will manage to get through this and I am worried for people.”

Priest Fr John Joe Duffy. PA

Ireland's police force, An Garda Siochana, is investigating the cause of the blast at a building complex that included the service station, a convenience store and residential apartments.

It is being treated as a “tragic accident”. A gas leak is one theory, it is believed.

The other eight victims were Robert Garwe, 50, and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, 5, who were in the shop to buy a birthday cake; James O'Flaherty, 48; Leona Harper, 14; Catherine O'Donnell, 39, and her son James Monaghan, 13; Hugh Kelly, 59; and Martina Martin, 49

Top row, from left, Leona Harper, 14, Robert Garwe, 50, Shauna Flanagan Garwe, five, Jessica Gallagher, 24, and James O'Flaherty, 48, and bottom row, from left, Martina Martin, 49, Hugh Kelly, 59, Catherine O'Donnell, 39, her son James Monaghan, 13, and Martin McGill, 49, the ten victims of the explosion. PA

Witness Colin Kilpatrick was a few metres from the petrol station when the blast ripped through the building and knocked him over.

“I got out of the lorry and saw the shop and then I knew what happened. We ran to the shop and there was a young girl there and she was squealing that her sisters or friends were still inside,” he said.

“We got her across the road then went back and there was a man stuck under the door. I shouted for the jack of a car and we got the door off him.

“We couldn't lift it without the jack; you think you are strong but we couldn't move it. We stayed with him until the ambulance came just to comfort him.”

A funeral has been arranged for Mr O'Flaherty's in St Mary's Church in Derrybeg on Wednesday.

A joint service will be held for Ms O'Donnell and her son James at St Michael's in Creeslough, also on Wednesday.

Leona’s funeral will take place at St Mary's Church, Ramelton on Thursday.