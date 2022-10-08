Death toll expected to rise after seven confirmed dead in petrol station blast in Ireland

Seven people were killed in an explosion at a petrol station in the Republic of Ireland, with the death toll expected to rise.

Eight people were taken to hospital after the blast at an Applegreen service station, convenience store and an adjacent building in Creeslough, Co Donegal, on Friday afternoon.

Read More Prince and Princess of Wales in Northern Ireland for day-long visit

First responders from the republic and Northern Ireland worked at the site through the night into Saturday. They said several people were missing.

Having announced three fatalities on Friday night, An Garda Siochana, the Irish police force, said four more victims were found on Saturday morning and the death toll may rise.

“The search and recovery for further fatalities continues,” the force said.

“Eight persons were transferred to hospital for medical attention yesterday.”

The force has not provided any information on the suspected cause of the explosion.

Police used sniffer dogs to search for human remains in the wreckage.

Rubble was moved on to trailers and hauled from the scene on Saturday morning. Two rescue workers were on a raised platform above the site of the explosion and a digger was working through the debris.

Relatives of people believed to have been in the buildings at the time of the explosion gathered at a cordon on Friday evening looking for word of the missing.

At one point on Friday night, all machinery was turned off and onlookers were asked to remain silent as rescue workers attempted to detect survivors. A coast guard helicopter airlifted some of those who were injured in the blast from Letterkenny University Hospital to Dublin.

Father John Joe Duffy, a local Catholic priest, said the community was “numb and devastated”.

“We’re just broken-hearted, everyone is broken-hearted, we’re lost for words,” he said.

“What I’m appealing for is for the prayers of the people across this county and across the country, to pray for us, to help us and to give us strength to get through these difficult hours and difficult days that may lay ahead.”

Irish President Michael D Higgins expressed his shock at the “terrible tragedy”.

“All of our thoughts must go out to all of those who have been affected,” he said.

“Those who have received news of the loss of a loved one, those injured and, most of all, those who are waiting with anxiety for news of their loved ones.

“This tragedy is a terrible blow to a community that is closely knit and where every loss and injury will be felt by every member of the community and far beyond.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Ireland’s prime minister, said he expected the number of dead to increase. He said Friday was the “darkest of days” for Donegal and Ireland.

“People across this island will be numbed by the same sense of shock and utter devastation as the people of Creeslough at this tragic loss of life,” he said.

Pearse Doherty, a Sinn Fein deputy (MP) from Donegal, was among those who visited the scene on Saturday morning. He said the blast “not only ripped the heart out of this building, but ripped the heart out of this community and left a huge amount of devastation”.

Agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fail deputy for Donegal, also arrived at the cordon as the rescue operation continued throughout the night. He called it a “really challenging, traumatic situation here in Creeslough” that has caused devastation in the locality.

“This is something which is going to mark this community and indeed Donegal for many years to come,” he said.