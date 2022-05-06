Northern Ireland waits warily as Sinn Fein hopes to become biggest party

In the gloom of the steady rain outside central Belfast's City Hall, two tour guides are giving competing glimpses of the region's history at the separate pillars of the front gate.

On one side, a dozen people in all-weather clothes are listening as the guide points out the landmarks of the surrounding square — towering granite bank headquarters, the Linen Hall Library and the Victorian era municipal headquarters. All places built in the heyday of Protestant-dominated industrial growth.

At the other column, a similar number is clustered around a tour guide who is discussing how the divisions in Northern Ireland started with the clearances of native Irish and the plantation of Protestant loyalists to King James in the 17th century. In particular the guide discusses the "myth" that thousands of Protestants were killed in a Catholic uprising in 1641 and the power of that claim to nurse anti-Irish grievances centuries later.

READ MORE Beirut's lessons for Belfast

A few miles away at the Titanic Exhibition Centre, Northern Ireland is facing a moment of truth. Ballots are being counted after Thursday's regional election with all eyes on whether or not the Irish republican Sinn Fein party can for the first time emerge as the biggest party in the assembly. It is a century since Northern Ireland was created to keep the Protestants of the area out of the new state created in Dublin.

The symbolism of the vote is felt by everybody in the city. With turnout just a shade under the previous level after a lacklustre campaign, the counting exercise pointed on Friday to a dramatic outcome of the day-long tallying.

At the nearby Linen Hall Library, an exhibit of political posters from the 30 years of Troubles that culminated in the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 serves as a reminder of the depths of communal divisions that have split the north of Ireland.

Robbie Baxter, a retired schoolteacher from a "Protestant and Unionist background", fears the election is a threshold moment that could precede the destruction of the 1998 settlement.

Loyalist protesters hold Union flags during a demonstration outside Belfast City Hall as part of a continuing campaign opposing the city council's decision to restrict the days on which the British flag will fly.

Mr Baxter fears that the current largest party, the Democratic Unionists, could refuse to work alongside Sinn Fein, as the Good Friday power-sharing arrangements stipulate. It has been a champion of the British exit from the European Union and fierce opponent of the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP), which has kept the area in the bloc's trading zone but caused friction in commerce with the UK mainland.

"I think the DUP are being pulled in a direction they haven't gone before," Mr Baxter told The National. "I would like to see the Good Friday Agreement work. I think there were signs that it