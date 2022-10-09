Germany calls for asset freeze on those behind Iran protest crackdown

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called on the EU to freeze the assets of those behind a crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran.

She said those responsible should also be barred from entering EU countries.

The protests began last month after a Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, died while in the custody of Iran's morality police.

She had been detained for allegedly breaching the dress code for women.

Demonstrations have since spread across the country and have been met by a violent crackdown, with dozens estimated to have been killed and hundreds arrested.

“Those who beat up women and girls on the street, carry off people who want nothing other than to live freely, arrest them arbitrarily and sentence them to death, stand on the wrong side of history,” Ms Baerbock told Bild am Sonntag.

"We will ensure that the EU imposes entry bans on those responsible for this brutal repression and freezes their assets in the EU.

"We say to people in Iran: we stand and remain by your side.”

Last Thursday, EU politicians approved a resolution that called for sanctions to be imposed against those responsible for the death of Amini and the crackdown.

The sanctions will be discussed by members on October 17.