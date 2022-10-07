Fountains in Tehran run blood-red in tribute to Mahsa Amini

Fountains in Iran's capital turned the murky colour of blood on Friday, in a symbolic protest carried out by an unknown artist, as mass demonstrations against the ruling regime approached their fourth week.

Anger over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, which was announced on September 16, has sparked protests across Iran. She died in custody after her arrest in Tehran on charges of failing to observe the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.

On Friday a coroner found she had died as the result of multiple organ failure caused by cerebral hypoxia ― a condition in which there is a decrease of oxygen supply to the brain even though there is adequate blood flow.

Her family accused security services of beating her to death.

Despite the security forces' use of lethal force in a bid to crush them, the protests have continued for 20 consecutive days and nights.

As activists and women from all walks of life cut off their hair in protest, one artist chose a different form of protest.

The fountains in Tehran's Student Park, Fatemi Square and Artists' Park were flowing with red water, images shared by the 1500tasvir social media channel, which monitors rights breaches in the Islamic republic, showed.

Activists who took to Twitter described the red fountains as "works of art" titled Tehran Covered In Blood, adding that they were created by an anonymous artist.

Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights said at least 92 protesters have been killed so far in the clampdown in which sweeping restrictions were imposed on the internet, including blocks on Instagram and WhatsApp.