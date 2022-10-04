UK puts sub-hunter aircraft on high alert over oil and gas pipeline threats

The UK is to strengthen measures to protect its oil and gas pipelines by putting submarine-hunting aircraft on high alert in response to fears of Russian attack, defence sources say.

The decision was made after Prime Minister Liz Truss last week said leaks in the Nord Stream pipeline between Russia and Germany were “clearly an act of sabotage”.

Russia denied western claims that it was involved in sabotaging its own pipeline and Sweden is investigating the attacks.

The surveillance jets are based at RAF Lossiemouth in north-east Scotland, and are expected to be sent to protect UK interests and Norwegian installations.

Britain has offered to help Norway to protect the Langeled pipeline that transports Norwegian natural gas supplies to the UK.

Read More UK to send ships to Baltic as EU to conduct security tests after Nord Stream 'sabotage'

It is a move Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store is expected to accept.

There are two squadrons of P-8 Poseidon aircraft, which are based on Boeing's 737 airframe, at Lossiemouth.

They are capable of tracking and destroying submarines using sonobuoys, underwater listening devices that can also detect drones.

The threat level has risen after suspected sabotage of Nord Stream, which has prompted Norway to mobilise its armed forces.

On Monday, Royal Air Force Typhoon jets and a Voyager tanker flew from Scotland to Poland as part of Britain’s effort to help secure the eastern border of the Nato alliance.

The UK's Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure has written to the energy industry to ensure that its emergency security protocols are up to date.

A Norwegian Home Guard, Heimvernet, officer is assisting the police with increased security at the petroleum plant Karsto in Rogaland, Norway, 03 October 2022. Norwegian Home guard units are helping with security of major oil and gas processing plants, in wake of recent leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines. EPA / CARINA JOHANSEN NORWAY OUT

Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons defence select committee, told The Sunday Times this week that military patrols should be launched to protect oil platforms and infrastructure.

“Immediate action needs to be taken with a lot of publicity,” he told the newspaper.

“We need to make it clear that we will take robust defensive action to protect our critical national infrastructure. The economic cost would be profound if we were negligent here.”

It is expected that the surveillance jets will be supported by the Royal Navy.

On Monday, Britain pledged to acquire two specialist ships to help protect Europe's underwater infrastructure

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace made the commitment as the European Commission’s energy chief called for an EU-wide approach to stress testing on the natural gas transport framework.