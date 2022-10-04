Sweden blocks off Nord Stream area to investigate 'aggravated sabotage'

Swedish has blocked off the area around the Nord Stream pipeline leaks in the Baltic Sea while the suspected sabotage is investigated, prosecutors said on Monday.

The prosecutor in charge decided to further look into the "aggravated sabotage," and it was necessary "to block off the area in order to do a crime scene investigation", the Swedish Prosecution Authority said.

"The investigation continues, we are at an intensive stage," public prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said.

"I understand the considerable public interest, but we are in the early stages of a preliminary investigation and I can therefore not comment on details about which investigatory measures we are taking."

Sweden's coastguard announced that it had started enforcing the prosecutor's decision to ban access to within five nautical miles (9.26 kilometres) of the pipeline on Monday.

"The prohibition means a ban on driving ships, anchoring, diving, fishing, driving underwater vehicles or carrying out geophysical mapping," the coastguard said.

All of the four leaks, which were discovered on Monday last week, are in the Baltic Sea off the Danish island of Bornholm.

Two of the leaks are in the Swedish exclusive economic zone, and the two others in the Danish zone.

The Swedish coastguard also said it could no longer observe gas from the leak on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, but bubbles from a smaller leak could still be seen above Nord Stream 2 on Monday afternoon.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which connect Russia to Germany, have been at the centre of tension as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against western sanctions after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

While the pipelines are not in operation, they still contained gas before they fell victim to apparent sabotage.

Washington and Moscow have denied responsibility for the leaks.

