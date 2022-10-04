Prince of Wales to give first speech with new title at United for Wildlife summit

Prince William will deliver his first speech as the Prince of Wales on Tuesday, after his father King Charles III gave him his new title last month.

The heir to the British throne will address the United for Wildlife global summit at the Science Museum in London.

He will use his keynote speech to highlight the serious and organised nature of wildlife crime and its damaging impact on global biodiversity and local communities, said officials.

Prince William, 40, was made the Prince of Wales by King Charles on September 9, the day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

United for Wildlife was created by Prince William and The Royal Foundation charity in 2014 to protect endangered species from the illegal wildlife trade.

Its stated mission is “to foster cross-sector collaboration to make it impossible for traffickers to transport, finance, or profit from illegal wildlife products”.

The prince has long campaigned against illegal wildlife trade, previously calling for a commitment to end the “abhorrent crime”.

In 2020, he launched the Earthshot Prize alongside naturalist David Attenborough, and said it was “dotty” not to believe in climate change.

This week's summit is being hosted by Royal Foundation chair Lord Hague and will bring together more than 300 global leaders from law enforcement agencies, conservation organisations and private sector companies that are part of United for Wildlife.

The event will see speakers announce policies and unveil partnerships in a bid to end the trade, which is worth up to $20 billion per year and is associated with violent crime, corruption and other forms of trafficking.

