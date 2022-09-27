Prince William has no plans for formal Prince of Wales investiture ceremony

Prince William has no plans for “any kind” of investiture ceremony that would formally mark him becoming the Prince of Wales, it emerged on Tuesday.

The decision would set him apart from King Charles III, who was officially invested with the title by Queen Elizabeth II during an event at Caernarfon Castle in July 1969.

He is instead focused on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time, a Press Agency royal source said.

Queen Elizabeth II formally invests her son with the Coronet of the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Caernarfon Castle in 1969. PA

This desired deepening began on Tuesday as Prince William and his wife Kate, Princess of Wales, visited the country for the first time since receiving their titles. The royal couple travelled to Anglesey, where they made their home as newlyweds and where they took Prince George and Princess Charlotte during the platinum jubilee weekend in June.

“The new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path,” said the royal source.

A few days after the queen's death, Prince William spoke via telephone with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, telling him of his “deep affection for Wales".

The prince, who served as a Royal Air Force search and rescue helicopter pilot while living on Anglesey, “expressed his and the Princess of Wales's honour in being asked by the king to serve the Welsh people”.

Large crowds around Holyhead Marina welcomed the royal couple on their arrival. Among those waiting patiently for hours was 4-year-old Theo Crompton — wearing his school tie and uniform — who was rewarded with the chance to present them with a bouquet of pink roses.

His mother, Rebecca Crompton, 35, said: “We were actually on the way to school when I changed my mind and decided to bring him down here for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“And now he has just met the future king. Today's visit is history. We had to be here.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales were warmly welcomed by onlookers and received several rounds of applause and cheers.

