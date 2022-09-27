King Charles III sees 'flickers of hope' with Harry and Meghan

King Charles III reportedly saw “tremendous flickers of hope” for rapprochement after speaking with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Britain’s new monarch is said to be encouraged by the conversations he had with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the family united following the queen’s death on September 8.

“It remains the case that the king loves both of his children,” a source told UK journalists.

“Over the last 16 days or so, there were tremendous flickers of hope. In terms of the future, there is hope of a cause for unity.”

It is not known whether the king, who referenced the couple in his televised address to the nation, met with Prince Harry alone during their trip to the UK to attend the funeral.

Prince Harry is reportedly seeking to make last-minute “refinements” to his autobiography because he fears some of it may not be well received after his grandmother’s death.

The Duke of Sussex is said to be worried that it may be seen as “insensitive” following the recent flood of support for the British monarchy.

But experts have questioned whether the changes may be too late for publisher Penguin Random House, which has already signed off the final draft.

The first book is expected to be published in late November, in time for the Christmas shopping rush.

Expand Autoplay Britain's William, Prince of Wales, second left, his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, left, along with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, look at floral tributes as they walk outside Windsor Castle. Reuters

Sources claim the duke was not told of his grandmother’s death before it was announced to the public. Prince Harry had travelled alone to the queen's Balmoral estate in Scotland, where she died.

Buckingham Palace say the prince was contacted in the minutes before it released a statement confirming his grandmother's death.

Flags at royal residences returned to full mast on Tuesday following the end of the family’s official seven-day mourning period for the queen.

Officials said the king carried out one official engagement during royal mourning, a telephone audience with the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, on Thursday evening, on the eve of his tax-cutting mini budget.

The king and Queen Consort Camilla are expected to remain at his Scottish home of Birkhall until early October, following the tradition set by the late monarch.

The queen would normally spend about 10 weeks at her Scottish home during summer, returning to London around the time the autumn session of Parliament began.

The new Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, will be out and about on Tuesday, when they will travel the length of Wales.

The couple will first visit Holyhead in Anglesey, in the north of the country, before travelling to Swansea in the south-west.

They had promised to pay a trip at the earliest opportunity following the queen's death, hoping to begin "deepening the trust and respect" they have with the people of Wales.