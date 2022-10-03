Kwasi Kwarteng drops plan to scrap 45p tax rate after outcry

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, Chancellor of the Exchequer, on Monday bowed to pressure and abandoned a plan to abolish the 45p rate of income tax for top earners.

Mr Kwarteng acknowledged that their desire to axe the 45 per cent rate on earnings over £150,000 in a move to be paid for by borrowing had become a “distraction” and a source of widespread criticism.

Hours before he was scheduled to defend the plans at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, he issued a statement saying: “We are not proceeding with the abolition of the 45p tax rate.”

“We get it, and we have listened.”

The pound surged higher in overnight trading into Monday as reports emerged that the government would drop the decision.

Sterling hit $1.125 at one stage, recovering to levels before the mini-budget, although it pared back some of the gains in early morning trading to stand at $1.119.

The market turmoil following Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget pushed the pound to an all-time low of $1.03.

The about-turn came less than 24 hours after Ms Truss said in a television interview that she resolved to stick to the policy, but acknowledged it could have been communicated better. She also said she had not discussed the plan with the rest of her Cabinet.

The measure, announced on September 23, caused the pound to drop to historic lows against the dollar, rattled the FTSE and helped give the opposition Labour party a 33-point lead in one poll.

The government had resisted backing down in the face of criticism from the International Monetary Fund and a £65 billion emergency intervention by the Bank of England to restore order.

However, the prime minister and chancellor had been under growing pressure, including from senior Tory MPs, to back down.

We get it, and we have listened. pic.twitter.com/lOfwHTUo76 — Kwasi Kwarteng (@KwasiKwarteng) October 3, 2022

As the Conservative Party conference began in Birmingham on Sunday, some Tories publicly voiced their concerns.

Former Cabinet members Michael Gove and Grant Shapps, who had supported Rishi Sunak in the recent leadership race, expressed their opposition to the cut, calling it “tin-eared” as it benefited the richest at time when lower earners were facing increased bills.

They said Ms Truss would struggle to get the policy through Parliament.

Speculation had grown overnight that the chancellor may have delayed the plan until November or next spring.

However, on Monday morning, he tweeted: “From supporting British business to lowering the tax burden for the lowest paid, our growth plan sets out a new approach to build a more prosperous economy. However, it is clear that the abolition of the 45p tax rate has become a distraction from our overriding mission to tackle the challenges facing our country.

“As a result, I'm announcing we are not proceeding with the abolition of the 45p tax rate. We get it and we have listened.

“This will allow us to focus on delivering the major parts of our growth package.”

He followed this up with television and radio interviews.

Mr Kwarteng suggested he told Ms Truss they needed to U-turn on the abolition of the top rate.

The chancellor first told BBC Breakfast that “the prime minister decided not to proceed with the abolition of the rate”.

When pressed if it was her U-turn, he said: “No, we talked together. I said this is what I was minded to do and we decided together. We were in agreement that we wouldn’t proceed with the abolition of the rate.”

He added: “The conversation about the 45p rate was this terrible distraction really from what was a very, very strong plan, and I’m very pleased that we’ve decided not to proceed with that because it was drowning out the elements of an excellent plan.”

Mr Kwarteng defended the delay on the reversal, saying: “We can always have a debate about when we could’ve made the decision but the important thing is (that) we’ve made the decision and we can now move forward with making the push for the growth plan.”

On Monday, Mr Shapps said the decision to abandon the plan was sensible and inevitable.

He was on air on BBC Breakfast when Mr Kwarteng confirmed the U-turn, and on hearing the statement said: “Those are exactly the right words. I actually saw him last night. I encouraged him to say, ‘look we understand, we get this, sometimes you just get things wrong’.

“This was a mini-budget which was done incredibly quickly … I’m very pleased to see him acknowledging that they understood it was the wrong move and fixing that problem.”

A protester holds a placard that reads "Cost of Tory Crisis" at a demonstration against the Conservative Party's annual autumn conference organized by The People's Assembly campaign group in Birmingham. Bloomberg

Mr Kwarteng had been preparing to tell the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham that they must “stay the course” and back their tax plans.

And he had been set to insist in a speech now likely to be overhauled that his measures are vital to boost growth and avoid a “slow, managed decline”.

In a possible hint of what was to come, Ms Truss was criticised for singling Mr Kwarteng out as responsible for the tax cut on Sunday, saying “it was a decision the chancellor made” rather than one debated by the entire Cabinet.

Spending around £2 billion annually on a tax cut for top earners while scrapping the cap on bankers’ bonuses was seen as politically toxic while millions of people face the squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis.

Ms Truss has also refused to commit to plans to increase benefits payments in line with inflation, in what would deliver the nation’s poorest a real-terms cuts.

On Sunday, Mr Gove toured fringe events at the conference to give his criticism of the plan, calling it “not Conservative” and hinting he could vote against the measure in the Commons.

Mr Shapps, a former transport secretary, used a Times column to say “this is not the time to be making big giveaways to those who need them least” because “when pain is around, pain must be shared”.

“This bolt-from-the-blue abolition of the higher rate, compounded by the lack in communication that the PM acknowledges, is an unforced error that is harming the government’s economic credibility,” he said.

Damian Green, a former deputy prime minister, said that the Conservatives will lose the next election if “we end up painting ourselves as the party of the rich”.

Tory former chancellor George Osborne said it was “touch and go whether the chancellor can survive” the fallout, telling the Andrew Neil Show it would be “curtains” for Mr Kwarteng if his speech on Monday went badly.

Andrew Bowie, who was parliamentary private secretary to Theresa May when she was in No 10, agreed with Mr Gove that unfunded tax cuts are not Conservative.

Former minister Maria Caulfield said: “I can’t support the 45p tax removal when nurses are struggling to pay their bills.”