Soldier who walked with Queen Elizabeth's coffin found dead at London barracks

A member of the UK army's Household Cavalry, who played a major role in Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, has been found dead at a barracks in London.

Jack Burnell-Williams, 18, was found unresponsive at Hyde Park Barracks in Knightsbridge shortly before 4pm on Wednesday, the army said.

Burnell-Williams was among those who walked the near the queen's coffin as it was carried by gun carriage through Whitehall and down the Mall following the service at Westminster Abbey.

“It is with sadness that we can confirm the death of Trooper Jack Burnell-Williams on 28th September 2022 at Hyde Park Barracks,” an army spokesman said.

“Our thoughts are with the soldier’s family and friends at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”

The death of Jak, as he was known to his friends, was confirmed by his mother Laura Williams, 42, who wrote: "Never ever thought I would be saying this but we as a family are all heart-broken with the sudden passing of our wonderful son Jak Williams."

The London Metropolitan Police said the death had been referred to the coroner.