Queen's funeral: guests from the Middle East take their seats

Leaders from the Middle East are among the 2,000 guests attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister, arrives for a reception hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. PA

The funeral will be attended by around 500 foreign dignitaries, representing nearly 200 countries and territories.

Bahrain Prime Minister Prince Salman pays his respects at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall on Sunday. AFP

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan and the Crown Prince of Bahrain were seen arriving at the abbey. Also in London was Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, who met King Charles on Sunday evening at a Buckingham Palace reception.

Hussein, Crown Prince of Jordan and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim, joined the gathering. Also in London during the obsequies have been Bahraini King Hamad and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad, and the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati arrived at Westminster Abbey to take his place on Monday morning after signing the book of condolence over the weekend.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and his wife May Mikati sign a book of condolence at Lancaster House in London on Sunday. AFP

Footage showed Sultan Haitham of Oman arriving at the palace. The Saudi royal family was also represented.

Egypt's president, Abdel Fattah El Sisi, said he will be among the mourners.