First official UK royal family photo released since King Charles acceded to throne

A smiling family portrait of King Charles, his son who is the first in line to the throne and their wives has been released by Buckingham Palace.

The image of the king and his Queen Consort Camilla standing alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales was taken at the Palace on September 18, just 10 days after Queen Elizabeth II's death.

The senior royals are wearing black as the image was taken while they were in mourning for the queen - leading the nation in grief but also carrying out official engagements.

King Charles, 73, is standing with his left hand held at the top of his pocket, while his right arm is gently tucked around Queen Camilla's waist.

Prince William, 40, who now towers over Charles, stands proudly next to his father and wife Princess Catherine as all the family group looks straight at the camera and smiles.

The photograph was taken before the king and queen consort hosted a Buckingham Palace reception for world leaders on the eve of the queen's funeral.

Images were also released on Saturday as Charles carried out one of his first official audiences as monarch since royal mourning ended.

He greeted Ralph Gonsalves, the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, with a friendly handshake and a pat on the wrist as they met at Balmoral in Scotland.

Mr Gonsalves' wife, Eloise, also attended the event and posed for a picture with the monarch alongside her husband.

The King and his queen consort have met the couple on previous occasions, including a visit to the Commonwealth realm as part of their 2019 Caribbean tour.

Britain's King Charles III poses with Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, and Mrs Eloise Gonsalves during an audience in Balmoral, Scotland. AP

Charles and Camilla are set to hold their first joint public engagement since royal mourning ended by visiting Dunfermline on Monday to mark it achieving city status.

They will attend an official council meeting at the City Chambers and visit Dunfermline Abbey in celebration of the new city status.

They will also host a reception at Edinburgh's Palace of Holyroodhouse to celebrate British South Asian communities.

Eight places were made cities, as part of celebrations marking the 70-year reign of the late monarch, after successfully bidding for the honour under the Platinum Jubilee Civic Honours Competition.