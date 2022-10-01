King Charles will not attend Cop27 as Liz Truss denies making order

Report in Times newspaper alleges UK PM objected to the attendance of the environmentalist monarch

Liz Truss genuflects during an audience with King Charles but it has been reported it is the monarch who has bowed to the UK PM's Cop27 demand. AFP
Tim Kiek
Oct 01, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

King Charles III will not attend next month's Cop27 international climate change summit in Egypt despite his passionate commitment to environmental issues, it has emerged.

The UK's Times newspaper reported that Prime Minister Liz Truss had objected to him attending the gathering during an audience at Buckingham Palace last month.

Neither Downing Street nor the Palace would comment on the report which said the king had wanted to deliver a speech to delegates at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

MORE ON UK ROYALS
How Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship with royals could now change

A No 10 source however said it was "ridiculous" to suggest that she "gives orders" to the monarch.

Nevertheless by convention all overseas official visits by members of the royal family are undertaken in accordance with advice from the UK government.

Before he ascended the throne, there had been speculation that, as Prince of Wales, he would go to Egypt having attended the Cop26 summit in Glasgow the previous year.

It is understood however that after he sought advice from the government it was agreed that this would not be the right occasion to make his first overseas visit as sovereign.

The Times quoted a senior royal source as saying: "It is no mystery that the king was invited to go there. He had to think very carefully about what steps to take for his first overseas tour, and he is not going to be attending Cop."

The source said the decision was made on the government's advice and was "entirely in the spirit of being ever-mindful as king that he acts on government advice".

A No 10 spokeswoman said: "We do not comment on meetings between the prime minister and the king."

King Charles III through the years – in pictures

A young Prince Charles is perched on the lap of his father the Duke of Edinburgh, while his mother Queen Elizabeth II looks on in the grounds of Windlesham Moor in 1949. All photos: Getty Images

A young Prince Charles is perched on the lap of his father the Duke of Edinburgh, while his mother Queen Elizabeth II looks on in the grounds of Windlesham Moor in 1949. All photos: Getty Images

Updated: October 01, 2022, 8:28 PM
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL