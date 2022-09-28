Pound dips after IMF urges UK to rethink tax cuts

The pound dipped overnight after the International Monetary Fund urged the UK to rethink its tax-cutting plans, warning they would “increase inequality”.

Following the IMF intervention, sterling fell by 0.95 per cent overnight against the dollar to $1.06, reversing a marginal 0.4 per cent gain it made on Tuesday.

Read more International Monetary Fund urges UK chancellor to change course

The FTSE 100, an index of Britain’s 100 biggest companies by market capitalisation, dropped sharply at the opening on Wednesday, dropping by 0.8 per cent to 6,927 points.

The IMF’s intervention came as the Bank of England signalled it was ready to increase interest rates to shore up the pound and guard against increased inflation.

It was forced to respond following Friday’s mini-budget, which represented the biggest tax cuts in 50 years, including the abolishment of the top rate of tax for the country’s biggest earners.

Adnan Mazarei, a former deputy director for the IMF, said the fund usually reserved such criticism for emerging markets, not established economies.

He said they were “common with regard to emerging market countries with problematic policies, but not often about G7 countries,” which are the seven richest nations in the world.

He said there was a fear the tax cuts were permanent.

White House economic adviser Brian Deese said he was not surprised by the markets’ negative reaction to the tax-cutting mini-budget. He said it was important to focus on “fiscal prudence, fiscal discipline”.

He said introducing tax cuts at a time of monetary tightening, when interest rates were being raised, meant monetary policy might have to be tightened even further.

The leader of the UK's opposition Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer, said the criticism of the government's planned tax cuts was “very serious”.

“This was a step they didn't have to take,” he told LBC radio.

“Quite often when the markets are jittery, when the pound falls, it's because of some international event — conflict in Ukraine, a cost of living crisis, energy crisis. This is self-inflicted by the government.”

He said people were “very, very worried this morning”.

“Their mortgages are going up. Some people who thought they had a mortgage arrangement last week now haven't got one.”

Meanwhile, food inflation has hit a record, with British shoppers paying 10.6pc more at the supermarket than they were a year ago, according to data from BRC-NielsenIQ.

Retail prices also rose by 5.7 per cent in the first week of September, the highest rate since 2005, it said. The figure was up from 5.1 per cent for the whole of August.

The UK’s annual rate of consumer price inflation eased to 9.9 per cent in August, down from a 40-year high of 10.1 per cent in July, according to the Office for National Statistics.

“Downwards pressure from the cost of motor fuel” was the main reason for the fall in the annual rate of inflation, suggesting the reprieve may not last in the face of rising prices elsewhere in the economy.

The Bank of England has said it would not hesitate to change interest rates “by as much as needed” to get inflation back to its 2 per cent target.

Experts said money markets are now pricing in a 1.5 per cent rise in interest rates before the next scheduled meeting of the bank in November.

Rates could reach above 6 per cent next year.