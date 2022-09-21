Five charts the Bank of England believes justify a UK interest rate rise

After years of being anchored close to zero, the Bank of England is set to raise the UK base interest rate for the second time in two months.

In August, the rate rose from 1.25 per cent to 1.75 per cent, the largest increase in nearly three decades.

Analysts on average expect the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to increase rates by 0.75 percentage point to 2.5 per cent.

It would be the highest interest rate that the UK has had since the financial crisis. In December 2008 the base rate was slashed from 3 per cent to 2 per cent.

It would also be the highest single increase in interest rates since 1989. However, the UK is currently in the grip of the biggest economic crisis it has faced since the global financial crash, and the bank believes that raising interest rates is a way of mitigating the damage.

Here, The National shows five charts that the bank believes justify its monetary intervention.

1. Debt

2. Inflation

The decision to raise interest rates is a bid to keep inflation under control. It is the best tool that the Bank of England has to steer inflation — currently at 9.9 per cent — back to its 2 per cent target.

But the decision will also have a major impact on people’s finances, not least those with mortgages who will need to start paying more for their home loans.

3. G7 comparison

UK inflation is the highest in the Group of Seven economies, at 9.9 per cent. ING economist James Smith said that the Bank of England will have to react to recent falls in the price of the pound. Sterling hit a new 37-year low against the dollar on Friday.

“Next week’s Bank of England meeting is crucial,” he said.

“It will tell us not only how worried policymakers are about the slide in sterling and other UK markets, but also how the government’s decision to cap household/business energy prices will translate into monetary policy.”

4. GDP

Higher interest rates mean rising borrowing costs for everyone, including the government.

The government already has huge loans. Its gross debt currently stands at £2,365.4 billion ($2,698.7bn), equal to 99.6 per cent of gross domestic product — an increase of £195.2 billion year-on-year. With the current inflation rate already raising the cost of borrowing, further unplanned borrowing will add more pressure.

5. Moribund pound

Sterling has been weak against the dollar for months, largely because of the strength of the US currency.

The euro has also been at multi-decade lows against the dollar.