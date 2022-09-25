MP at centre of scandal that brought down Boris Johnson ‘avoids investigation’

The MP who was accused of sexual misconduct in a scandal that eventually cost Boris Johnson his job as UK prime minister will not be investigated by Parliament’s watchdog, according to reports on Sunday.

Chris Pincher resigned on June 30 as deputy chief whip after allegedly assaulting two fellow guests at the exclusive Carlton Club in London.

Mr Johnson's handling of the controversy unleashed a wave of pent-up frustration with his leadership after ethics controversies under his leadership.

Now, the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme has dropped the complaint because the alleged incident did not occur on the parliamentary estate, The Sunday Times and The Observer reported.

The watchdog's policies appear to confirm that the claims about Mr Pincher would not fall within its scope.

The ICGS “applies to acts of bullying or harassment or sexual misconduct by and against any member of the parliamentary community on the parliamentary estate or elsewhere in connection with their parliamentary activities”, its website says.

A House of Commons representative said they “cannot confirm or deny any current investigations” as the ICGS “operates on the basis of confidentiality for the benefit of all parties”.

“Therefore, we cannot provide any information on complaints or investigation, including whether or not a complaint has been received or whether an investigation is ongoing.”

The Guardian reported that at least one of the victims is understood to have appealed against the decision not to investigate Mr Pincher.

Mr Pincher was accused of groping men while drunk when he was deputy chief whip, a position intended to ensure the good behaviour of MPs.

Downing Street and Mr Johnson, in turn, were accused of failing to give straight answers when asked what Mr Johnson knew about previous accusations against Mr Pincher.

Patience among Tory MPs with Mr Johnson was already damaged by Partygate — parties held in Downing Street breaking strict Covid lockdown laws — and the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.

It led to him losing support across the Tory ranks and ultimately announcing he would step down after Cabinet members piled on the pressure by resigning.

Mr Pincher was the Conservative MP for Tamworth in Staffordshire but now sits as an independent in the Commons.