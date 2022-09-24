Photo of Queen’s ledger stone released before chapel opens to UK public

The first picture of the new ledger stone installed at Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place in Windsor has been released by Buckingham Palace.

The queen’s name has been inscribed alongside her mother’s, father’s and husband’s on the stone in the King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, where the monarch was buried.

The black stone slab, which is new, has been set into the floor after replacing the old stone that had her parents' names, George VI and Elizabeth, inscribed in gold lettering.

The new stone contains, in list form, “George VI 1895-1952” and “Elizabeth 1900-2002” followed by a metal Garter Star, and then “Elizabeth II 1926-2022” and “Philip 1921-2021”.

All four royals were members of the Order of the Garter, of which St George’s Chapel is the spiritual home.

The stone is made of hand-carved Belgian black marble with brass letter inlays, to match the previous ledger stone.

The picture shows the stone surrounded by floral tributes and wreaths.

The Queen’s burial site and Windsor Castle reopens to the public next week.

People can pay their respects at St George’s Chapel from September 29, just more than a week after the late monarch’s funeral.

The queen was laid to rest together with the Duke of Edinburgh on Monday evening in a private service attended by King Charles III and the royal family, which followed her state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in Windsor.

The chapel will reopen to visitors next week on all days the castle is open to the public, excluding Sundays when it is only open for worshippers.

Entry to the castle is £28.50 ($30.95) for adults on Saturdays and £26.50 on other days, the website says.

The royal family is continuing its period of mourning for the queen, to be observed until seven days after the funeral.