Will the queen get a statue? British MPs back plan for memorial in Trafalgar Square

Politicians in Britain have raised the prospect of constructing a major memorial to Queen Elizabeth in central London to mark her status as the country's longest-serving monarch.

Shouts of “hear, hear” were heard from some MPs in the House of Commons after Conservative former minister Sir John Hayes floated the idea to commemorate the queen, who died aged 96 on September 8.

He said that Trafalgar Square’s Fourth Plinth would be an ideal location for the monument.

Sir John told the Commons: “Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II we have witnessed an extraordinary nationwide, indeed kingdom-wide, response — a moving mix of sorrow at our loss and celebration of a life of remarkable service.

“So that that mood is marked forever and remembrance can last for generations to come, a fitting national memorial needs to be established.

“Will the Leader of the House therefore agree with me that a statement be brought to this House on what form that memorial might take?

“For me, a statue on the final plinth on Trafalgar Square would be ideal.”

The Fourth Plinth had originally been intended to host an equestrian statue of William IV, but has since been turned into one of the most famous public art installations in the world.

A woman takes a photo on her phone of the new work of art entitled 'The End' by artist Heather Phillipson. AP.

Heather Phillipson’s The End monument — featuring a whirl of whipped cream topped with a cherry, a drone and a fly — is among the artworks to have been housed there.

A host of different buildings and projects have already been named after the queen, including the Elizabeth Line and the Elizabeth Tower, which houses the world-famous Big Ben bell in Westminster.

Her royal predecessor, Queen Victoria, has a marble and bronze memorial outside the gates of Buckingham Palace while Victoria's husband, Prince Albert, also has an elaborate gothic monument located at the southern end of Hyde Park.