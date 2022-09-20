King Charles III retreats to Scotland to grieve privately after queen's funeral

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla arrived in Scotland on Tuesday afternoon.

The couple touched down at Aberdeen Airport on a private jet after earlier being pictured at RAF Northolt in west London.

The monarch, 73, and his wife, 75, are understood to be seeking some time away from the spotlight to grieve privately.

READ MORE How Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship with royals could now change

While the national period of mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II officially ended on Monday, the royal family will observe an extra week.

The king was by his mother’s side when she passed away peacefully at Balmoral on September 8. He had rushed to her castle in Scotland that morning after doctors became concerned for her health and placed her under medical supervision.

All eyes were on Britain’s new sovereign on Monday when he led his extended family in paying their final respects to the queen at her state funeral.

About 100 presidents and heads of governments were among the 2,000 congregation at Westminster Abbey in London.

Members of the public lined the route from the church to Wellington Arch to watch the procession of the coffin.

Tens of thousands of people packed on to The Mall to watch the royals follow the queen's coffin before passing in front of a guard of honour of royal staff outside Buckingham Palace.