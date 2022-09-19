Revealed: other royal family members who attended the queen’s funeral

Dozens of members of the royal family attended the queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

About 55 members of the royal family attended but did not form part of the main procession.

Here are the names of the members of the royal family that were present at the event and how they are related to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

— Duke of Kent — the queen’s cousin

— Prince Michael of Kent — the queen’s cousin

— Princess Beatrice — daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York and granddaughter of the queen

— Princess Eugenie — daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York and granddaughter of the queen

— Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi — husband of Princess Beatrice

— Jack Brooksbank — husband of Princess Eugenie

— Sarah, Duchess of York — mother of the princesses

Mourning attire at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral — in pictures

Expand Autoplay Camilla, the Queen Consort; Catherine, Princess of Wales; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince George and Princess Charlotte leave the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. AFP

— Lady Louise Windsor — daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex and granddaughter of the queen

— Viscount Severn — James, son of the Earl and Countess of Wessex and the queen’s youngest grandson

— Zara and Mike Tindall — daughter of the Princess Royal and Capt Mark Phillips and granddaughter of the queen, and her husband

— Viscount Linley — Charles Armstrong-Jones, son of David Armstrong-Jones and Serena Stanhope, the Earl and Countess of Snowdon, and great-nephew of the queen

— Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones — daughter of the Earl and Countess of Snowdon and great-niece of the queen

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II — in pictures

Expand Autoplay King Charles III in Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. PA

— Lady Sarah and Daniel Chatto — Princess Margaret’s daughter and niece of the queen, and her husband

— Samuel Chatto — son of the Chattos

— Arthur Chatto — son of the Chattos

— Duchess of Gloucester — Birgitte, wife of Richard, Duke of Gloucester, the queen’s cousin

— Earl and Countess of Ulster — Alexander Windsor, son of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and his wife Claire

The public pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster — in pictures

Expand Autoplay Members of the public pay their respects as they pass the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as it lies in state inside Westminster Hall, London. AFP

— Lord Culloden — Xan Windsor, son of the Earl and Countess of Ulster

— Lady Cosima Windsor — second child of the Earl and Countess of Ulster

— Lady Davina Lewis — elder daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester

— Senna Lewis — daughter of Lady Davina Lewis and granddaughter of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester

— Lady Rose and George Gilman — daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and her husband

— Lyla Gilman — daughter of Lady Rose Gilman

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin procession from Buckingham Palace — in pictures

Expand Autoplay King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Anne salute alongside Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the Palace of Westminster, following a procession from Buckingham Palace. AFP

— Earl and Countess of St Andrews — George Philip Nicholas Windsor, son of the Duke of Kent, and his wife Sylvana

— Lord Downpatrick — son of the Earl and Countess of St Andrews

— Lady Marina-Charlotte Windsor and Lady Amelia Windsor — children of the Earl and Countess of St Andrews and granddaughters of the Duke of Kent

— Lady Helen and Timothy Taylor — daughter of the Duke of Kent and her husband

— Columbus Taylor, Cassius Taylor, Estella Taylor and Elosie Taylor — sons and daughters of Lady Helen Taylor

Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest at Windsor Castle — video

— Lord Nicholas Windsor — son of the Duke of Kent

— Albert and Leopold Windsor — grandsons of the Duke of Kent

— Princess Michael of Kent — married to the queen’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent

— Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor — son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and his wife, better known as Peep Show actress Sophie Winkleman

— Lady Gabriella and Thomas Kingston — daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and her husband

Queen Elizabeth II's procession through central London — video

— Princess Alexandra, the Honourable Lady Ogilvy — one of the queen’s cousins

— James and Julia Ogilvy — son of Princess Alexandra, and his wife

— Alexander Ogilvy — son of James and Julia Ogilvy

— Flora and Timothy Vesterberg — daughter of James and Julia Ogilvy and her husband

— Marina Ogilvy — daughter of Princess Alexandra

— Christian Mowatt — son of Marina Ogilvy, grandson of Princess Alexandra

— Zenouska Mowatt — daughter of Marina Ogilvy, granddaughter of Princess Alexandra

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II takes place at Westminster Abbey — video