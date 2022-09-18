Kate hosts Ukrainian first lady at Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II dies — follow the latest news as the world mourns

The Princess of Wales has held an audience with the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

The UK government previously declined to confirm that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s wife would attend.

Ms Zelenska was pictured meeting Kate at the palace on Sunday afternoon.

With purple orchids on display in the background, the pair sat either side of a fireplace on gingham armchairs.

Ms Zelenska visited Westminster Hall to see the queen lying in state earlier in the day.

She made the journey to the UK after her husband took time out from organising his country’s counter-offensive against Russia to sign a book of condolence for the queen.

Rehearsal at dawn for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral - in pictures

Expand Autoplay An early morning rehearsal took place on Thursday for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London. All photos: PA

The UK’s ambassador in Kyiv, Melinda Simmons, said she was “deeply honoured” by Mr Zelenskyy's gesture.

“Grateful to the president for taking the time to do this given all else that is happening in [Ukraine] at this time,” she said.

Floral tributes to the queen - in pictures

Expand Autoplay King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla inspect floral tributes left for his late mother Queen Elizabeth II outside Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland. Getty

The meeting with Ms Zelenska follows UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s earlier audience with King Charles III in the palace’s 1844 Room.

Ms Truss has also continued informal talks with world leaders as hundreds of dignitaries descend on London for Monday’s funeral.

World leaders and royals pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II - video