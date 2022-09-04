Murder arrest as man gunned down on Kensington High Street

A man has died after he was shot in London in the early hours of Sunday, leading to a murder investigation.

Police were called to Kensington High Street at 2:02am, following reports of gunfire.

Kensington is one of the most exclusive areas of London and the High Street runs from near Hyde Park to Holland Park.

Officers found a man, believed to be in his 20s, with gunshot wounds and provided emergency first aid until the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance arrived.

He was taken to a central London hospital where he died at 5:32am.

A man aged 29 has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

The victim's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by police.

A postmortem examination will be scheduled.

Homicide detectives from the Met's specialist crime command are investigating.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, giving the reference 824/04SEP.

It was second shooting of the weekend in a country where guns are mostly illegal.

On Saturday, a 24-year-old man was shot in Hackney, east London, and taken to hospital.