UK's emergency committee launches Pakistan flood appeal

An urgent appeal to help millions of people devastated by flooding in Pakistan has been launched by the UK’s Disasters Emergency Committee.

The committee, which comprises 15 UK charities, is urging people to donate whatever they can to help relief efforts.

“Our priority right now is to help save and protect lives as waters continue to rise,” said committee chief executive Saleh Saeed.

“The scale of these floods has caused a shocking level of destruction — crops have been swept away and livestock killed across huge swathes of the country, which means hunger will follow.”

Mr Saeed acknowledged that the appeal comes at a difficult time for many Britons, as they struggle with the cost-of-living crisis.

“DEC charities are doing all they can but donations from the British public will make a huge difference in enabling them to reach more people,” he said.

“We’re urging everyone to give whatever they can at what we appreciate is a difficult time for us all.”

Pakistan has seen exceptionally heavy monsoon rains which have triggered flash floods, affecting 33 million people and damaging about one million homes.

The death toll is reported to be at least 1,162, with six million people in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

On Tuesday, the UN launched an appeal for £138 million ($160m) in emergency funding for Pakistan.