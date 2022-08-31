UN chief to travel to Pakistan amid 'worst flooding in country's history'

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will travel to Pakistan next week as the country reels from floods that have killed more than 1,100 people.

Mr Guterres is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on September 9 and return to New York two days later.

He will visit the areas most affected by this “unprecedented climate catastrophe”, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

The UN launched a formal $160 million appeal on Tuesday to fund emergency aid after flash floods caused by historic monsoon rains washed away roads, crops, infrastructure and bridges.

The flooding has affected more than 33 million people in a country of 220 million.

“Pakistan is awash in suffering. The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids — the relentless impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding,” Mr Guterres said in a video statement, calling it a “colossal crisis”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the flooding “the worst in the history of Pakistan”.

He said it would cost at least $10 billion to repair damaged infrastructure across the country.

The US said on Tuesday that it was sending $30 million in humanitarian assistance as aid efforts were stepped up around the world.

But authorities and charities are struggling to deliver aid to areas cut off after roads and bridges were damaged by the floods.

Mr Sharif promised donors that any funding would be spent responsibly.

“I want to give my solemn pledge and solemn commitment … every penny will be spent in a very transparent fashion. Every penny will reach the needy,” he said.

Pakistan was already desperate for international support and the floods have compounded the challenge.

Prices of basic goods — particularly onions, tomatoes and chickpeas — have increased, with vendors complained about a lack of supplies from the flooded breadbasket provinces of Sindh and Punjab.

'For God's sake, help us out'

There was some relief on Monday when the International Monetary Fund approved the revival of a loan programme for Pakistan, releasing $1.1 billion.

Makeshift relief camps have sprung up all over Pakistan, in schools, on motorways and at military bases.

Displaced people have been wandering what dry land remains, seeking shelter, food and drinking water.

“For God's sake, help us out,” said Qadir, 35, according to an AFP report. He was camped out with his extended family on a road near the southern city of Sukkur.

“We walked along the road for three days to reach here. There is nothing left back at home; we only managed to save our lives.”

In the country's south and west, many Pakistanis have crammed on to elevated motorways and railway tracks to escape the flooded plains.

Rimsha Bibi, a schoolgirl in Dera Ghazi Khan in central Pakistan, told AFP that they did not “even have space to cook food. We need help”.

Pakistan receives heavy, often destructive, rains during its annual monsoon season, which are crucial for agriculture and water supplies.

But such intense downpours have not occurred in three decades.

Pakistani officials have blamed climate change, which is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather around the world.

Tributaries of the Indus River, which runs the length of the South Asian nation, have sent torrents of water rushing downstream.

Pakistan, as a whole, has received twice the usual monsoon rainfall, the meteorological office said, but Balochistan and Sindh provinces have received more than four times the average of the past three decades.