British 15-year-old boy ‘plotted IS-inspired terror attack' at music festival

A British 15-year-old boy is set to go on trial accused of plotting a terror attack after allegedly researching the Isle of Wight music festival as a potential target.

The teenager is charged with preparation of terrorist acts under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

It is claimed he developed an interest in extreme Islam and supported the ideology of the so-called Islamic State.

The boy hails from Cowes on the Isle of Wight, off the south coast of England. He allegedly researched the local music festival, held between June 16 and 19, which this year was attended by around 90,000 people and featured acts including Lewis Capaldi and Kasabian.

He is said to have scoured the internet researching weapons, including firearms, vehicles and a stab-proof vest.

He is also alleged to have obtained a knife and written notes, including a martyrdom note entitled “To My Family”.

The defendant allegedly had a knife in his rucksack when he was arrested by counter-terrorism police on July 11.

Officers had received a tip-off from the FBI that he was allegedly planning to attack a non-believer who he thought had insulted Islam.

He was charged on Sunday July 17, and made his first appearance at the Old Bailey court in London on Thursday.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt and black trousers, the boy confirmed his identity by video-link from youth detention.

At the start of the hearing, Mr Justice Sweeney thanked Rossano Scamardella QC for attending despite defence lawyers’ industrial action and because of the defendant’s age.

The judge told him: “The court would like to thank Mr Scamardella QC for representing the defendant for the best possible reasons – given his age and the potential injustice that may have arisen were he unrepresented.”

He went on to set a timetable for the case with a three-week trial from April 18 next year at Winchester Crown Court.

A plea hearing will take place on November 4, he said.

The defendant, who cannot be identified given his age, was further remanded in custody.