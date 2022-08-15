FBI and Homeland Security concerned by threats after Trump search

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security have warned US law enforcement of increased threats after the search of former president Donald Trump's home in Florida last week, US media outlets reported.

The internal memo was shared with law-enforcement officials across the US late on Friday night.

Among the concerns was a “a threat to place a so-called dirty bomb in front of FBI Headquarters and issuing general calls for 'civil war' and 'armed rebellion'", CBS reported the bulletin as saying.

The two agencies identified “articulated threats and calls for the targeted killing of judicial, law enforcement and government officials associated with the Palm Beach search, including the federal judge who approved the Palm Beach search warrant”, CBS reported.

The threats, mainly made across online platforms, identified by the FBI and DHS after the agency executed an authorised search warrant to retrieve classified documents from Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Mr Trump, his allies and some Republican members of Congress reacted with fury to the August 8 raid, with some calling for the FBI to be de-funded.

Some have accused the Justice Department of being politically motivated.

“The details of this DHS-FBI bulletin are stunning,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League.

"Let’s be clear: this is the direct result of irresponsible, inflammatory rhetoric demonising law enforcement from right-wing politicians and commentators."

An armed man who tried to break into an FBI office building in Cincinnati, Ohio, was killed in a stand-off with police last week.

In his only remarks since the FBI's search of Mr Trump's home, Attorney General Merrick Garland condemned the “unfounded attacks” on the Justice Department's professionalism and its agents.

