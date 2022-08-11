FBI director condemns violent threats made by Donald Trump's supporters

The FBI has denounced Donald Trump's supporters who threatened the agency on social media after US law enforcement officials raided the former US president's Florida home of Mar-a-Lago on Monday.

Mr Trump's supporters posted threatening statements on Gab, a fringe social media website popular with the far right.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, FBI director Christopher Wray said he was “always concerned about violence and threats of violence against law enforcement”.

“Any threats made against law enforcement, including the men and women of the FBI, as with any law enforcement agency, are deplorable and dangerous,” he said, in response to a reporter’s question about the comments on social media.

One person going by the name of Stephen posted on Gab that he was awaiting “the call” to mount an armed revolution.

“All it takes is one call. And millions will arm up and take back this country. It will be over in less than 2 weeks,” the post said.

Read more Donald Trump refuses to answer questions in New York civil investigation

The FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago focused on at least 10 boxes of documents that went missing from the White House — which the US National Archives said had been taken in breach of laws governing presidential records.

Hundreds of furious Trump supporters drove to the Palm Beach mansion, which had been cordoned off by police, after the raid.

Mr Trump was in New York, where he refused on Wednesday to answer questions during a probe into tax fraud at his family run Trump Organisation.

Investigations are still continuing into his alleged role in the Capitol siege on January 6, 2021, during which five people were killed.

On Tuesday, a close ally of Mr Trump, Scott Perry, said his phone had been seized by the FBI. Mr Perry had previously given evidence at a hearing into the January 6 attacks.