Man stabbed to death near London’s Oxford Street

A man was stabbed to death in a side road near London’s Oxford Street on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at about 11.40am to reports of a stabbing in Poland Street, a road off the popular shopping area.

London Ambulance Service and the air ambulance attended but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene 40 minutes later.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that its officers had attended with the London Ambulance Service.

“A man was found with stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.20pm.

“His identity has yet to be confirmed.

“A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

Poland Street is a turning off Oxford Street, one of the busiest shopping areas in Europe that attracts tens of thousands of visitors per day, and runs into Soho, another busy area known for its nightlife.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed that it sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic fast-response car and an air ambulance to the scene.

So far this year there have been 57 homicides in London, including Monday’s stabbing.