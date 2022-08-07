London museum to return looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

London's Horniman Museum has agreed to return ownership of the Benin Bronzes and other looted artefacts to Nigeria.

Looted in 1897, the collection of 72 objects that includes 12 brass plaques known as the Benin Bronzes will be transferred to the Nigerian government, museum leaders say.

“The evidence is very clear that these objects were acquired through force, and external consultation supported our view that it is both moral and appropriate to return their ownership to Nigeria,” said Eve Salomon, chairwoman of the trustees of the Horniman Museum and Gardens in Forest Hill, south-east London.

READ MORE British Museum finally ready to discuss return of Elgin Marbles to Greece

A brass cockerel altar piece, ivory and brass ceremonial objects, brass bells, everyday items such as fans and baskets and a key “to the king’s palace” are among the items.

The items were taken from Benin city by British troops in February 1897.

In January, Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments requested that the items be returned.

The Horniman Museum then carried out detailed research and contacted community members, visitors, schoolchildren, academics, heritage professionals and artists in Nigeria and the UK.

Expand Autoplay The Quai Branly Museum in Paris is exhibiting over a dozen colonial-era treasures taken from Benin, the last time they will be shown in France before being returned to the African nation. AP

The Horniman trustees decided to return ownership of the collection and this was approved by the Charity Commission on August 5.

Talks are being held with the Nigerian commission about the formal transfer of ownership, and the possibility of keeping some objects on loan for display, research and education.

“We very much welcome this decision by the trustees of the Horniman Museum and Gardens," said commission director general Prof Abba Tijani.

“Following the endorsement by the Charity Commission, we look forward to a productive discussion on loan agreements and collaborations between the National Commission for Museums and Monuments and the Horniman.”

The Horniman Museum and Gardens was last month named the Art Fund’s Museum of the Year.