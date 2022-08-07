Heathrow passengers witness huge west London fire

Dozens of firefighters tackled a blaze about 3km from Heathrow airport on Sunday afternoon.

The fire could be clearly seen from planes coming in to land and involved trees, hedgerows, shrubs and decking at the rear of properties on Hereford Road in Feltham, west London.

The London Fire Brigade said 10 engines and about 70 firefighters were called to the blaze on Sunday at 4.35pm.

About 60 residents were moved from their homes because of the amount of smoke.

“Firefighters have worked incredibly hard in hot, arduous conditions to stop the blaze spreading to nearby properties," said station commander Tamer Ozdemir.

“Their hard work has saved approximately 30 homes in Hereford Road.”

A drone team helped crews to identify further hot spots in the surrounding woodland.

The cause of the fire is not known.

“For around 40 minutes at least it was just flames and a lot of thick dark smoke," said Avni Dudhia, 32.

“Our house is probably around 600 to 700 metres from the fire.

“It was definitely scary as you could see how quickly the fire was spreading across the trees to the right — so much smoke, too.”

