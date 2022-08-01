Russia adds 39 UK politicians and journalists to sanctions list

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs updated its list of sanctioned Britons on Monday, with David Cameron, Sir Keir Starmer and BBC presenter Huw Edwards among the latest to be banned from entering the country.

Moscow said the move was a response to the sanctions the UK had issued against several ministers, officials and members of influential families linked to the Kremlin following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Those sanctioned have contributed to “London’s hostile course aimed at the demonisation of our country and its international isolation”, the ministry said.

READ MORE Putin says United States is main threat to Russia as he launches new naval plan

Mr Cameron, a former prime minister, is the first name on the list, followed by Lord Robertson of Port Ellen, a former Nato secretary general, while Labour leader Sir Keir and shadow cabinet ministers Lisa Nandy, David Lammy and Nick Thomas-Symonds are also named.

Scottish National Party Westminster leader Ian Blackford, Scottish Government Economy Secretary Kate Forbes and Wendy Morton, a transport minister and previously in the Foreign Office, are also on the list.

“The SNP will continue to stand up and oppose Russia’s illegal actions in Ukraine and we welcome the sanctions that have been imposed so far,” said Mr Blackford.

“We must be united in the face of President Putin’s aggression and the co-ordinated solidarity shown for Ukraine must and cannot waver.”

Journalists including Edwards, TalkTV’s Piers Morgan, ITV’s Robert Peston and head of Sky News John Ryley are listed alongside a number of reporters from various outlets.

Morgan, writing on Twitter, said: “It wasn’t on my immediate vacation to-do list.”

It wasn’t on my immediate vacation to-do list. https://t.co/DKSpcWN3EX — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 1, 2022

Edwards, a regular presenter on BBC News at Ten among other programmes, posted an image on Twitter of his name appearing at number 39, saying: “Huw’ve been banned! I made the Kremlin cut.”

Huw've been banned! I made the Kremlin cut (39/39) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇺🇦 @BBCNews 🎙✒️📺 pic.twitter.com/t7MLtpsrLV — Huw Edwards (@thehuwedwards) August 1, 2022

James Crisp, The Telegraph’s Europe editor, said he was “surprised” to find himself banned from entering Russia.

“Still. It’s always nice to have been read,” he said on Twitter.

Surprised to find myself banned from entering Russia on latest sanctions list.



I taught English in Moscow for 6 months when I was 18. Loved it. Arrived just as Putin took over from Yeltsin.



22 years later and he is still in office! — James Crisp (@JamesCrisp6) August 1, 2022

Jerome Starkey, who writes about defence for The Sun, retweeted an image of his name on the list, saying: “Good company.”

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement: “As has been noted more than once, the pernicious actions of the UK in planting Russophobia, spreading false information about our country and supporting the Kyiv neo-Nazi regime will receive an adequate and decisive response from the Russian side.

“The choice in favour of confrontation is a conscious decision of the British political establishment, which bears all responsibility for the consequences.”

The statement also said Russia will continue to expand the list.

Earlier this year, Russia said it was taking action against 287 MPs in retaliation for sanctions against Russian politicians.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in April that MPs should regard their inclusion on the list as a “badge of honour”.