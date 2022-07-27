Iran grants bail to British-Iranian environmentalist Morad Tahbaz

Iran has granted bail to British-Iranian environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, the UK Foreign Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The Tahbaz family have confirmed Morad has been released from Evin prison on furlough and is at their home in Tehran”, it said.

Mr Tahbaz, 66, a prominent conservationist and board member of the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation, was arrested during a crackdown on environmental activists in January 2018.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2020 on vague charges of spying for the US and undermining Iran’s security.

“Mr Tahbaz was released on bail and with an electronic bracelet,” his lawyer Hojjat Kermani was quoted as saying by the semi-official ILNA news agency.

In March, the UK said it had secured Mr Tahbaz’s furlough, along with the release and return of fellow detainees Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori.

This came after the UK government finally agreed to settle a £400 million ($481m) debt to Iran dating back to the rule of the Shah in the 1970s.

But two days later Mr Tahbaz, who also has US citizenship, was forced to return to Evin Prison.

His daughter, Roxanne Tahbaz, has been campaigning for her father’s release for months, and in April staged a demonstration outside the UK Foreign Office begging the government to “follow through on the promise they made to us”.

She told the PA news agency at the time: “We want them to follow through on the promise they made to us, we were always led to believe over the past four-plus years that he was to be a part of any deal they were making, and we were led to believe he’d be coming home as part of that.”