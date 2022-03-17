Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's north London community prepares for celebration

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s community in north London are “overjoyed” at the prospect of welcoming her home after she touched down in the UK exactly six years to the day she left to travel to Iran on a holiday.

The dual British-Iranian citizen arrived back in Britain shortly after 1am on Thursday March 17 – the same date she flew to Tehran in 2016 to introduce her 22-month-old daughter Gabriella to her parents.

The seven-year-old ran towards her mother and was greeted with hugs and kisses two and a half years after they had last seen each other. Anoosheh Ashoori, another dual citizen, was also released and reunited with his family at RAF Brize Norton airbase in Oxfordshire.

Locals in Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s West Hampstead neighbourhood told The National the reunion was a happy end to a “devastating” situation.

Iranian authorities, after arresting Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe at Tehran airport while she was trying to board a flight back to the UK, alleged that the mother of one had been plotting to topple the government, which she strongly denied. She was sentenced to five years in prison on charges that “remain secret”.

Father Jonathan Kester, Anglican parish priest at Emmanuel Church in West Hampstead, with Hollie Thomas and her 21-month-old son Bobby Cooper. Father Kester and Ms Thomas welcomed the news that local woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been released by Iran. Photo: ThE National

In April 2021, after spending the final year of her term on parole at her parents’ Tehran home, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was handed a further year behind bars and a one-year travel ban, after being found guilty of propaganda against the Iranian government.

After the aid worker spent the past six years in prison, including a stint in solitary confinement, and house arrest at her parents’ Tehran home.

People living in the north London neighbourhood where Mr Ratcliffe and his daughter live, say plans for a welcome home celebration for Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe are already in the pipeline.

Hollie Thomas, a mother-of-two who lives close to Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s community, welcomed the news of her release and praised Richard Ratcliffe for “campaigning and working so hard” to raise the plight of his wife.

“It’s great news,” she said. “I remember reading the story the few years ago and it was awful.

“I felt devastated for her being separated from her daughter. I cannot imagine it. She deserves a huge celebration for what she’s gone through.”

Father Jonathan Kester, Anglican parish priest at Emmanuel Church in West Hampstead said he and his congregation had for six years been praying for the Zaghari-Ratcliffe family, and also offering practical support. Members offered moral support to Mr Ratcliffe during his 21-day hunger strike outside the Foreign Office last year, and attended prayer services and carol singing outside Downing Street.

He told The National he felt “overjoyed” when his local MP Tulip Siddiq broke the news on Wednesday, but did not feel Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release was a done deal until she had left Iran.

“Even when she was at Tehran airport under the care of the Revolutionary Guard we were still only cautiously optimistic,” he said.

“The community here have been offering support to Richard. We’ve been praying for him but it’s important that you also offer practical support as well as prayer.

“When he was doing the hunger strike we made sure there was always somebody with him, sleeping in another tent.

“Lots of the members of the community have come here asking how can we help in some way?”

Father Jonathan Kester, Anglican parish priest at Emmanuel Church in West Hampstead, North London, poses next to a photo of the Zaghari-Ratcliffe family. He and his congregation have been praying for the family for six years. Photo: The National

Maryam Soltani, 27, a cashier at a motorcycle store in West Hampstead, said the ordeal endured by Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe has made her wary of returning to her native Iran.

But the Tehran native welcomed the “great news” about the detainee’s release.

“Our Persian customers told us yesterday and I am happy for her because she can now come back to her family. She’s a wife and a mother and now she can be with her husband and daughter.”

Her colleague Hamid Nazari from Shiraz, 900 km south of Tehran, also said he felt “very happy” about the release of the local woman.