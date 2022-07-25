Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss criticise economic policies in first head-to-head TV debate

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss continued to criticise each other's economic plans during their first head-to-head TV showdown.

There is “nothing Conservative” about Ms Truss’s approach and it would give the party “absolutely no chance” of winning the next election, Mr Sunak said.

Ms Truss, the Foreign Secretary, suggested her rival would lead the country into a recession.

She said she would put an economic growth plan in place “immediately” if she became prime minister, along with a temporary moratorium on the green energy levy.

The increase in national insurance would also be reversed, Ms Truss said.

Mr Sunak said he would like to make sure that his government “always” had policies in place to support through the crisis in the cost of living.

The pair clashed on the BBC after a weekend in which their allies traded increasingly personal attacks.

Ms Truss said her plans would see the government start paying down the debt in three years.

Mr Sunak responded: “You’ve promised over £40 billion [$48bn] of unfunded tax cuts — £40bn more borrowing.

“That is the country’s credit card and it’s our children and grandchildren, everyone here’s kids will pick up the tab for that.

“There’s nothing Conservative about it.”

Ms Truss later said: “No other country is putting up taxes at this moment. The OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] has described Rishi’s policies as contractionary.

“What does contractionary mean? It means it will lead to a recession. We know what happens when there’s a recession.

"I grew up in Paisley and Leeds in the 1980s and 1990s. I know what it’s like when people have to struggle when you have high unemployment and people don’t have work to go to.

“We cannot allow that to happen.”

Mr Sunak spoke over her, saying inflation was a problem in the 1980s and it is a “problem we have now”.

"We need to get a grip on inflation," he said. "If we don’t do that now, it’s going to cost all of you and everybody watching at home far more in the long run.

“Liz, your plans, your own economic adviser has said that will lead to mortgage interest rates going up to 7 per cent.

"Can you imagine what that’s going to do for everyone here and everyone watching? That’s thousands of pounds on their mortgage bill.

“It’s going to tip millions of people into misery and it’s going to mean we have absolutely no chance of winning the next election either.”

Ms Truss said he wanted to raise corporation tax this autumn at a time of a “global economic crisis”.

“This chancellor has raised taxes to the highest rate in 70 years and we’re now predicted a recession," she said. “The truth is in the figures.”

In a rare sign of harmony, both candidates said they would want the other to be involved in their government.

But allies of Ms Truss were reported to have said Mr Sunak had demonstrated “aggressive mansplaining and shouty private school behaviour” during the debate.

Ms Truss described herself as “naturally a thrifty person” when asked about ways to help tackle climate change.

She said she would not give Mr Sunak fashion advice, describing him as a “very well-dressed man”, when asked about criticism made by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries about his expensive taste in clothing.

Ms Truss was also asked about her suggestion that her comprehensive school background would make her a better prime minister.

Mr Sunak said he was “certainly not going to apologise” for his parents working hard to send him to a private school.

Ms Truss replied: “Winchester is a very, very good school, and I would love people from right across the country to have the opportunity to go to a school like that.”

A snap poll by Opinium, based on a sample of 1,032 voters, found 39 per cent believed Mr Sunak had performed best compared to 38 per cent for Ms Truss.

The studio audience in Stoke was made up entirely of people who voted Conservative at the last general election and applauded more often for Mr Sunak.

With postal ballots set to arrive on Tory members’ doorsteps by August 5, Mr Sunak was under pressure to use the BBC debate and another hosted by TalkTV and The Sun on Tuesday to make an early breakthrough.

The debate in Stoke came just hours after a Conservative peer claimed Boris Johnson “does not want to resign” and “wished that he could carry on” as Prime Minister.

Lord Cruddas of Shoreditch, a former Conservative Party treasurer, said the comments were made to him by Mr Johnson over lunch at Chequers on Friday.

The peer is running a campaign to give Conservative Party members a vote on whether to accept Mr Johnson’s resignation as Tory leader.

Downing Street responded by insisting he will leave the post when a new Tory leader is chosen in September.

“The prime minister has resigned as party leader and set out his intention to stand down as PM when the new leader is in place,” a spokeswoman said.