Liz Truss: ardent Brexiteer who wants to become next UK PM

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has been selected as one of eight candidates set to stand in the Conservative Party leadership campaign.

Ms Truss enjoys significant backing from her party peers and could be considered a dark horse to take the top job.

If selected by her Tory Party peers, the 46-year-old would become Britain's third female prime minister after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

On Twitter, she claimed to have a "clear vision" for Britain and said she had "the experience and resolve to deliver it".

To date, she has served under three challenging prime ministers and those vying for the position will have to fight their way past the formidable MP for south-west Norfolk.

Ms Truss served in several Cabinet roles in Boris Johnson's government, moving from international trade secretary to the leader of the Foreign Office in under a year.

In December, she was chosen to become the UK's foreign minister and has since been noted for her outspoken stance against Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Born to a mathematics professor father and a teacher mother, Ms Truss later went on to study at Oxford University.

She became president of the Liberal Democrats at university, before turning to the Conservatives after graduation.

Ms Truss voted remain in the Brexit referendum, only to later advocate leave.

Some in the UK media have coined her the "stop Rishi" candidate — referring to Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor and the favourite to win the Tory leadership vote — and many loyalists of Mr Johnson are now putting their weight behind her.

So far, she has been publicly backed by 21 MPs from her party, including Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who said she had the right ideas on taxation, likely a critical battleground in leadership debates.

"Liz’s basic instinct on tax is right… She doesn’t think people should be paying increasingly higher taxes to pay for higher spending”, he told The Sun. “She doesn’t think people should be paying increasingly higher taxes to pay for higher spending.”

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg have also said they were backing Ms Truss in the contest, cementing her position as the arch-Brexiteers candidate of choice.

In the past, she has put forward her Brexit credentials, portraying the benefits of Britain as “confident, outward-looking, patriotic and positive”.