Liz Truss vows to stop trade unions disrupting national services

Liz Truss has announced a range of measures to ensure “militant action” from trade unions can no longer “paralyse” the economy if she wins the Conservative Party leadership contest.

Britain's Foreign Secretary has pledged to do “everything in her power” to prevent trade unions from causing disruption on strategic rail routes and other national services.

Should she become the next prime minister, Ms Truss said her Cabinet would introduce legislation in the first 30 days of Parliament to guarantee a minimum level of service on vital national infrastructure.

READ MORE Be it Sunak or Truss, the UK is poised to move in a new direction

Tailored minimum thresholds, including staffing levels, would be determined with each industry.

She would also ensure strike action has significant support from union members by raising the minimum threshold for voting in favour of strike action from 40 per cent to 50 per cent.

The minimum notice period for strike action would be raised from two weeks to four weeks, and a cooling-off period would be implemented so that unions can no longer strike as many times as they like in the six-month period after a ballot.

Ms Truss, who is up against former chancellor Rishi Sunak in the race to be the UK's new leader, would also stop members receiving tax-free payments from trade unions on the days they strike.

Expand Autoplay Foreign Secretary Liz Truss celebrates after being named, along with Rishsi Sunak, one of the final two candidates in the race to become the UK's next prime minister. PA

“We need tough and decisive action to limit trade unions’ ability to paralyse our economy," she said.

“I will do everything in my power to make sure that militant action from trade unions can no longer cripple the vital services that hard-working people rely on.”

A spokesman for Ms Truss's campaign said that "Liz is determined to stand up for people who work hard and do the right thing".

“For too long, trade unionists have been able to hold the country to ransom with threat of industrial action," the spokesman said,

“The steps she has announced today will finally allow the government to take back control from trade union barons and deliver the economic growth we need to put money back in hard-working families’ pockets.”

Ms Truss’s pledge comes as rail services are set to be severely disrupted on Wednesday, with thousands of workers staging a fresh strike in a bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Network Rail and 14 train operators will walk out, badly affecting services across the UK.

“Liz Truss is looking to blame anyone and everyone else other than herself for the mess the Conservatives have made of the last 12 years," said Angela Rayner, Labour deputy leader and shadow secretary of state for the future of work.

“Her latest Tory fantasy is dangerously out of touch with reality and ignores the stubborn fact that she has sat around the Cabinet table for nearly a decade of pitifully low wage growth, crumbling public services and sleaze at the heart of government.

“As we saw with the government’s plans to break strikes with agency workers, these plans are unworkable, will only erode working people’s rights further and inflame industrial relations at a critical time.”

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said of the proposals: “The right to strike is an important British freedom.

“Threatening the right to strike means working people lose the power to bargain for better pay and conditions.

“Instead of taking potshots at working people and their unions, the candidates should come up with plans to get wages rising again. That’s how to deal with the cost-of-living emergency.”

“The proposals by Liz Truss amount to the biggest attack on trade union and civil rights since labour unions were legalised in 1871," said RMT general secretary Mick Lynch.

“Truss is proposing to make effective trade unionism illegal in Britain and to rob working people of a key democratic right.

“If these proposals become law, there will be the biggest resistance mounted by the entire trade union movement, rivalling the General Strike of 1926, the Suffragettes and Chartism.”