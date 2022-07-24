Sultan Haitham of Oman attends Crown Prince's graduation from UK military academy

Oman’s Sultan Haitham was among the dignitaries at the UK’s Royal Military Academy Sandhurst this weekend where he watched his son and heir Dhi Yazan bin Haitham graduate.

The Crown Prince of Oman, 31, beamed as his father inspected a military line-up of him and his comrades at a graduation parade.

Prince Dhi Yazan was among 103 officer cadets to be commissioned as army officers following an intensive eight-week course.

Read more Sandhurst: the military academy in the UK that trains Arab royals

He was one of nine internationals that included cadets from Jordan, Bahrain and Kosovo, to take the course.

Crown Prince Dhi Yazan, pictured third from right, smiles as his father inspects a military parade of graduates at Sandhurst. Photo: @OmanNewsAgency Twitter

Sultan Haitham posed for a family portrait alongside his wife Sayyida Ahad bint Abdulla bin Hamad Al Busaidiyah and their son at Sandhurst.

The Sultan’s nephew was also among the graduates.

Upon his arrival at Sandhurst, Oman’s ruler was received by Maj Gen Duncan Capps, Commandant of Sandhurst, who presented him with a gift for his presiding over the passing-out ceremony of the 222nd batch of officers.

He was joined at the event by Shaikh Abdulaziz bin Abdulla, Oman’s ambassador to the UK.

From their day of graduation, all cadets hold Queen Elizabeth II’s Commission.

James Heappey, the UK’s armed forces minister, was on hand to inspect the parade and congratulate the graduates.