Wildfires rage through Portugal as heatwaves spread to UK and France

Blistering summer temperatures are causing problems across Europe as firefighters tackle wildfires in Portugal that have injured about 40 people.

In France, Spain and the UK heatwaves are spreading, with people being warned that record high temperatures could result in deaths.

In the mountains, the heat brings the threat of avalanches and lives have been lost in Austria and Italy.

Portugal

About 2,800 firefighters are battling multiple wildfires in central and northern Portugal.

Fires have been burning in several areas since Thursday, as nearly 250 fires were reported to have started on Friday and Saturday.

Portugal is experiencing an intense heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 40°C last week and expected to rise higher this week.

Firefighters battle forest fires in Freixianda, Portugal. EPA

The Portuguese government issued a national “state of contingency”, which puts rescue services on alert — a level below calamity or emergency on its national scale.

About 1,500 firefighters are battling blazes in Ourem, Pombal and Carrazeda de Ansiaes municipalities.

“The fire got 50 metres from the last house in the village,” said pensioner Donzilia Marques, from the hamlet of Travessa de Almogadel in central Portugal.

More than 700 soldiers were sent to the area after fires destroyed an estimated 1,500 hectares of vegetation, the Civil Protection agency said.

The fires have injured about 40 firefighters and civilians. Most have been treated for breathing problems or exhaustion.

France

A man cools off in the Trocadero Fountains in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. AFP

France is ready for new heatwave to kick in this week, with temperatures closing in on 40°C.

Forecasters warned conditions are ripe for forest fires, like last week’s across the southern Gard region, which took firefighters three days to bring under control.

The south-west and the Rhone Valley are the regions most likely to be affected by the latest heatwave.

Weather forecaster Jean-Yves Choplin said even the northern half of the country could expect temperatures between 30°C and 34°C.

UK

People cool off beside the Thames in central London. AFP

In the UK, temperatures are expected to soar this week — not as high as in southern Europe, but still problematic in a country where home air conditioning is a rarity.

Britain is set to sizzle on what could be the hottest day of the year so far on Monday, with temperatures predicted to hit 33°C.

A “heat-health” alert has been issued for some parts of the UK this week, with those in affected areas advised to stay in the shade, cover windows and check on the vulnerable and the elderly.

Central, southern and eastern England will all endure soaring temperatures on Monday afternoon.

Parts of the country will be hotter than some of the world's top beach destinations, including areas in Jamaica, the Maldives and the Bahamas, with the hot weather set to last until the weekend.

The UK's record high for 2022 stands at 32.7°C, recorded at Heathrow on June 17.

Spain

Spaniards are advised to keep in the shade to tackle temperatures as high as 43°C, with the country experiencing its second heatwave this year.

Warm summer sunshine combined with a hot air front from North Africa have sent temperatures soaring, state meteorological forecasters AEMET said.

It added there may not be a break in the sun until July 14.

The highest recorded temperature on Sunday was 43°C near Seville in southern Spain, and in Badajoz, towards the west of the country, forecasters said.

Austria

Five people were killed in an avalanche on Friday in the Austrian state of Tyrol.

The avalanche happened near the Austrian-Swiss border in the municipality of Spiss.

Italy

Italian authorities on Saturday put the final death toll of an avalanche in northern Italy at 11 and said all the victims had been identified.

A chunk of the Marmolada glacier in Italy’s Dolomite mountains dislodged on July 3, sparking an avalanche of ice, rock and debris down the mountain that is a popular hiking route in the summer.

Experts have said warming temperatures probably contributed to the cleaving, since the glacier has lost mass and volume for years and been melting more quickly than usual this summer, possibly destabilising it.

Swiss geologists fear the Marmolada mountain peak — the highest in the Italian dolomites — is in danger of collapsing and damaging the Swiss village of Kandersteg below.