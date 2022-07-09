UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace announces he will not stand for Tory leadership role

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has ruled out standing to become the next Conservative Party leader, as the race to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson heats up.

Mr Wallace, considered an early front-runner for the top job, announced his decision on social media after "careful consideration” and discussion with colleagues and family.

Read More Who could replace Boris Johnson as prime minister?

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak , Attorney General Suella Braverman, ex-minister Kemi Badenoch and senior Tory Tom Tugendhat have all launched their bids with further announcements anticipated over the coming days.

It was reported on Saturday that Boris Johnson intends to stand down as Prime Minister on Monday in order to run again for Tory leader.

But this suggestion was knocked down by a spokesperson for Mr Johnson as completely untrue.

Mr Sunak has been tipped as favourite to enter No 10 Downing Street after declaring his intentions in a slick campaign video on Friday.

The clip was released alongside a #Ready4Rishi hashtag, featuring home video footage and pictures of his family, who moved to Britain from India.

He promised to rein in spending if elected and said the UK cannot tell itself “comforting fairy tales” about its current economic state.

The former chancellor, who sparked a Cabinet mutiny when he resigned this week, has already enjoyed public backing from Commons Leader Mark Spencer, former Tory party co-chairman Oliver Dowden, former chief whip Mark Harper, ex-ministers Liam Fox and Andrew Murrison, and MPs Sir Bob Neill and Paul Maynard.

Thank you.



I’ve been truly overwhelmed by the support and so grateful for the thousands of people who have signed up to join the campaign.



Together we will restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country.



Get involved👉 https://t.co/IhqYFneXQk #Ready4Rishi pic.twitter.com/pg03T4WrDA — Ready For Rishi (@RishiSunak) July 9, 2022

Mr Sunak, amid numerous posts of support on social media from Tory MPs, tweeted that he was 'overwhelmed' by the support he has received.

On Friday, Britain's former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch put herself forward as a candidate to become the new Conservative leader, promising “limited government” and “a focus on the essentials”.

The MP said she supported lower taxes “to boost growth and productivity, and accompanied by tight spending discipline”.

Writing in The Times, she also hit out at “identity politics” and said departing Prime Minister Boris Johnson was “a symptom of the problems we face, not the cause of them”.

“People are exhausted by platitudes and empty rhetoric. Loving our country, our people or our party is not enough,” she said.

You’ve probably heard that I’m running for the party leadership. It’s important you understand why. My article in The Times today 👇 https://t.co/3CbACk0pkq pic.twitter.com/gBDyD6tb4e — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) July 9, 2022

She said governing Britain today requires “a nimble centre-right vision” that “can achieve things despite entrenched opposition from a cultural establishment that will not accept that the world has moved on from Blairism”.

Ms Badenoch’s declaration capped off a day that saw many Tories declaring allegiances in the leadership race.

Attorney General Suella Braverman and senior Tory Tom Tugendhat have all launched their bids with further announcements anticipated over the coming days.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is widely expected to stand, while other potential front-runners include trade minister Penny Mordaunt, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, and former health secretaries Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt.

Tory MPs Chloe Smith and Julian Knight both expressed their support for Ms Truss on Friday, although she is yet to launch a bid.

Conservative MP Mark Francois has said he believes at least 12 people will put their names forward in the coming days, but said he did not know who he will vote for.

“It looks like this is going to be the Grand National but without the fences, so we are probably heading for at least a dozen candidates at the moment”, he said.