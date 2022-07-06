Enough is enough: Sajid Javid tells Boris Johnson to quit

Sajid Javid called on Boris Johnson to step down from the post of prime minister for failing to maintain the honesty and integrity of politics in the face of a series of scandals to beset the UK government.

Mr Johnson suffered an avalanche of resignations from the cabinet and ministerial team that was continuing Wednesday following Mr Javid's departure the evening before.

"This week again, we have reason to question the truth and integrity of what we've all been told and that at some point we have to conclude that enough is enough," he said. "I believe that point is now."

Listening a few feet away in the House of Commons, Mr Johnson had just given a spirited defence of his position after losing more than 20 colleagues including the chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The UK leader had already replaced Mr Sunak with Nadhim Zahawi and vowed to fight on despite being assailed by a drip by drip set of ministerial departures.

In a particularly brutal swipe, Mr Javid accused Mr Johnson of sending ministers out to publicly lie for the leader. “I also believe a team is as good as its team captain and a captain is as good as his or her team," he said. “It’s not fair on ministerial colleagues to go out every morning defending lines that don’t stand up and don’t hold up."

Mr Javid stuck the knife into Mr Johnson as he struggles to hang on in Downing Street amid growing calls for his resignation, suggesting he had been disturbed by what was going in in Number 10 in recent months.

"Effective governess inevitably requires loyalty and collective responsibility, of course it does, and I am instinctively a team player and I have completely focused on governing effectively over the last year," he said. "But treading the tight rope between loyalty and integrity has become impossible in recent months."

Sajid Javid delivers a personal statement to the House of Commons on Wednesday after resigning as health secretary. PA

Mr Javid delivered his no-holds-barred speech shortly after a Conservative MP took to his feet in the House of Commons to call for the prime minister to resign, citing an example of him constantly trying to deflect blame to others for his mistakes.

Birmingham Northfield MP and executive secretary of the 1922 Committee Gary Sambrook told MPs that in an “attempt to boost morale in the tearoom”, the Prime Minister said that “there were seven people, MPs, in the Carlton Club last week and one of them should have tried to intervene to stop Chris from drinking so much”.

He added: “As if that wasn’t insulting enough to the people who did try and intervene that night. And then also to the victims that drink was the problem.

“Isn’t it the example that the Prime Minister constantly tries to deflect from the issue, always tries to blame other people for mistakes and that at least nothing left for him to do other than to take responsibility and resign?”

His comment was met with an applause by the Opposition benches, which was immediately scolded by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Mr Johnson replied: “There is a very simple reason why they want me out, and that is because they know that otherwise we are going to get on and deliver our mandate and win another general election. And that is the reality.”

The prime minister said he is not going to “trivialise what happened” when asked by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer if he ever used the phrase “Pincher by name, Pincher by nature” to describe the Mr Pincher.

The Labour leader asked him: “None of that explains why he promoted him in the first place. And we have heard it all before. We know who he really is. Before he was found out, he has reported to have said he is handsy. That’s the problem. Pincher by name, Pincher by nature.

“Now, has the prime minister ever said words to that effect? And I’m not asking for bluster and half-truth. We’ve all had enough of that. Yes or no?”

The prime minister replied: “I am not going to trivialise what happened. Yes, because the very serious complaints have been raised against the member for Tamworth, and they’re now being investigated. It is true. It is true that the complaint was raised when he was in the Foreign Office and the matter was resolved. It is absolutely true.

Mr Javid served as home secretary under former prime minister Theresa May before being promoted to chancellor by Mr Johnson in the wake of his victory in the Tory leadership race in 2019.

In February 2020 he dramatically quit the top post after Mr Johnson gave him an ultimatum to sack his own team of advisers or risk being ousted. Mr Javid quit the role, saying “no self-respecting minister” could accept such conditions.

In June 2021 he was brought back into the fold for a second time when Mr Johnson asked him to serve as health secretary following the resignation of disgraced Matt Hancock after being caught breaking Covid-19 restrictions.

Resignations at a glance - 21

Sajid Javid, health secretary

Rishi Sunak, chancellor

Andrew Murrison, trade envoy

Bim Afolami, vice chairman

Jonathan Gullis, aide

Saqib Bhatti, aide

Nicola Richards, aide

Virginia Crosbie, aide

Theo Clarke, trade envoy

Alex Chalk, solicitor general

Will Quince, children’s minister

Laura Trott, aide

Robin Walker, schools minister

John Glen, treasury minister

Victoria Atkins, home office minister

Felicity Buchan, aide

Jo Churchill, environment minister

Stuart Andrew, housing minister

Claire Coutinho, parliamentary private secretary to the Treasury

Selaine Saxby, aide

David Johnson, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Education

